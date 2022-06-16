The Integrated Passive Devices Market Is Estimated To Reach US$ 3.23 Billion By 2032

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

Data Points Integrated Passive Devices Market Insights Integrated Passive Devices (IPD) Market Value (2021) US$ 1.1 Billion Estimated Integrated Passive Devices (IPD) Market Value (2022) US$ 1.2 Billion Projected Integrated Passive Devices (IPD) Market Value (2032) US$ 3.23 Billion Global Integrated Passive Devices (IPD) Market Growth Rate (2022-2032) 10.3% Integrated Passive Devices (IPD) Market Share of Top 5 Countries U.S.

U.K.

China

Japan

India Key Integrated Passive Devices (IPD) Market Players Texas Instruments Incorporated

Qurvo, Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

NXP Semiconductors

ON Semiconductors

Key Segments of Integrated Passive Devices Market

By Material Silicon Glass Others

By Passive Devices Baluns Filter Couplers Diplexers Customized IPDs Others

By Application ESD/EMI RF IPD Digital & Mixed Signals Others

By Wireless Technology WLAN Bluetooth Cellular GPS Others

By End-use Industry Consumer Electronics Automotive Communication Aerospace & Defense Healthcare & Lifesciences



