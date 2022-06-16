Demand For Cardiac Ablation Technologies Market To Be Fueled By Changes In Consumer Perception And Growing Awareness : Fact.MR

Growing acceptance of catheter ablation as the first line of therapy, along with recent developments introducing robotic catheter navigation systems and 3D electro-anatomical mapping systems creates a highly conducive environment for the growth of the cardiac ablation technologies market. However, an extensive study published by Fact.MR raises concerns regarding technical complexity leading to lack of required operational competency, which leads to fundamental barriers to the adoption of advanced ablation systems.

Key Takeaways of Cardiac Ablation Technologies Market Study

Adoption of radiofrequency is projected to add significant revenue share of around 55% to the cardiac ablation technologies market by 2026, while laser technology would witness the highest adoption rate, considering its high precision rate and better outcomes.

Application of cardiac ablation technologies for treatment of atrial fibrillation is projected to grow by 10% in 2020, over 2019, as it is a common disorder affecting electrical impulses in the atria.

Introduction of hybrid surgical-catheter ablation aids electrophysiologists in performing heart surgeries with minimal invasion, thereby encouraging patients to undergo surgeries. Advent of robotic technologies is intended at offering increased safety and accuracy to the cardiac ablation process, which is expected to herald high sales opportunities to players in the cardiac ablation technologies market.

North America is an early adopter of new technologies, more so in the healthcare domain. Furthermore, availability of healthcare reimbursement schemes makes the purchase of advanced medical products easy for medical professionals. On the back of a circular demand and supply scenario, North America is projected to lead the global cardiac ablation technologies market with an estimated share of 40% during the forecast period.

Cardiac Ablation Technologies Market – Assessment of Key Segments

Authors of this comprehensive study have classified the cardiac ablation technologies market into key segments for an in-depth study of the market. Categorisation of the cardiac ablation technologies market is based on treatment type, application, and region. This detailed study also offers information about the incremental opportunity present in the cardiac ablation technologies market during the forecast period. Key segments considered while studying the cardiac ablation technologies market include:

Technology Type Application Region Radiofrequency Atrial Fibrillation North America Ultrasound Ventricular Tachycardia Europe Cryoablation Others Asia Pacific Microwave Japan Laser Latin America Others Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players are embracing innovative approaches such as ground-breaking marketing tactics, technological advancements, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their market ground

In 2018, the Johnson & Johnson Company announced the launch of the CARTO VIZIGO bi-directional guiding sheath in the U.S. market. This product helps electrophysiologists reduce their dependency on fluoroscopy

In October 2021, Boston Scientific entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Baylis Medical Company Inc. for an upfront payment of $1.75 billion, subject to closing adjustments. The acquisition will expand the Boston Scientific electrophysiology and structural heart product portfolios to include the radiofrequency (RF) NRG® and VersaCross® Transseptal Platforms as well as a family of guidewires, sheaths and dilators used to support left heart access.

Diversified Product Portfolio – A Key Strategy to Acquire Higher Market Share

Johnson & Johnson alone accounts for a share of around 52% in the cardiac ablation technologies market, which is attributable to its extensive range of products and incorporation of advanced technologies. In 2018, the company announced the launch of the CARTO VIZIGO bi-directional guiding sheath in the U.S. market. This product helps electrophysiologists reduce their dependency on fluoroscopy. Such developmental initiatives are projected to further gain momentum in the future, as the market leader increases its Y-o-Y investment expenditure for R&D activities. In 2017, the company invested around US$ 10 Bn on R&D activities.

Though the investment capability of leading players is significantly high, players across all tiers in the cardiac ablation technologies market extend efforts towards diversifying their product portfolios to beat their global counterparts.

