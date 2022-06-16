Pulse Protein Market to Reflect Steady Growth Rate by Forecoming Years

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ —

Pulse-based protein is linked with many benefits such as lower risk of stroke, cancer, and death from heart disease. Pulse protein also has essential amino acids, as compared to animal protein. Animal protein contains a high amount of saturated fat and dietary cholesterol, which increases heart diseases.

Pulse proteins are healthy and delicious meat-free food, ideal for vegetarians and personal wellbeing. The global pulse protein market has witnessed substantial growth over the past few years, and this trend is expected to continue through the course of the forecast period (2020 to 2030). The market is estimated to rise at a steady CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Pulse Protein Market Study

By form, pulse protein isolates will experience the highest CAGR over the forecast period of 2020 – 2030 . The key contributing factor is that isolates witness increasing demand in established markets such as North America and Western Europe.

– . The key contributing factor is that isolates witness increasing demand in established markets such as North America and Western Europe. Owing to the higher utilization rate of pulse protein in bakery & confectionery, snacks, & cereals, and others, food & beverage application is witnessing the highest market value share in the global pulse protein market.

Lupine and lentils source of pulse protein is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth over the forecast period. This is attributable to the rising demand for lupine-based protein for sport & energy nutrition and beverage applications.

Pulse protein such as pea protein is trending in the plant-based protein industry, on the back of its high protein concentration and no harmful effects on the body which has further increased its uses in numerous end-use industries.

Pulse Protein Market: Competitive Landscape

The pulse protein market is fragmented in nature. Key manufacturers are increasing production capacity and development of new pulse-based protein facilities to satisfy the increasing demand for plant-based ingredients in established markets such as North America and Europe. Manufacturers are also specially targeting nutrition and food companies as they are primarily focused on offering products with extra added health benefits, owing to the growing popularity of plant-based protein products and increasing number of health conscious consumers across the world.

