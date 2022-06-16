Global Reprocessed Medical Devices Market To Generate Lucrative Revenue Prospects For Manufacturers: Fact.MR

The consumption of reprocessed medical devices to rise at an impressive CAGR of 14.9% from 2021 to 2028. In 2020, the global reprocessed medical devices market was worth US$ 2.05 Bn, and the market is anticipated to surge to a valuation of US$ 5.9 Bn by the end of 2028.

Reusable medical devices have seen a rise in demand and preference from several healthcare institutions as they struggle to manage high costs and increasing healthcare expenditure.

Key Segments Covered in Reprocessed Medical Devices Industry Research

Reprocessed Medical Devices Market by Device Type: Cardiovascular Devices Blood Pressure Cuffs/Tourniquet Cuffs Cardiac Stabilization and Positioning Devices Compression Sleeves (DVT) Diagnostic Electrophysiology Catheters Electrophysiology Cables General Surgery Devices Balloon Inflation Devices Infusion Pressure Bags Laparoscopic Devices Endoscopic Trocars & Components Harmonic Scalpel Orthopedic External Fixation Devices Gastroenterology Biopsy Forceps

Reprocessed Medical Devices Market by Region: North America Reprocessed Medical Devices Market Latin America Reprocessed Medical Devices Market Europe Reprocessed Medical Devices Market East Asia Reprocessed Medical Devices Market South Asia & Oceania Reprocessed Medical Devices Market MEA Reprocessed Medical Devices Market



Competitive Landscape:

Key reprocessed medical device market players are focusing on mergers and acquisitions to increase their business scope across the world and increase sales.

In February 2022, DePuy Synthes, the orthopedics company of Johnson & Johnson, announced the acquisition of CrossRoads Extremity Systems. This will bring CrossRoads’s EcoSMART instrument portfolio to DePuy Synthes and strengthen its reprocessing facilities.

What is the Reprocessed Medical Devices Market Outlook for China?

“Increasing Focus on Healthcare to Favor Market Potential”

China has seen an increase in the incidence of chronic diseases just like the rest of the world has and this has increased the focus on healthcare in the nation. Government spending on healthcare infrastructure has increased and this is expected to favour reprocessed medical devices market potential in this region.

Increasing geriatric population, the presence of robust manufacturing infrastructure, and the rising availability of reusable medical devices are other factors that will influence reprocessed medical devices market growth through 2028 in China.

North America Amounts for Majority of Reprocessed Medical Device Shipments”

The North America reprocessed medical devices market is anticipated to hold a dominant market share in the global landscape.

Favorable regulatory policies, increasing support from the government, increasing instances of cardiovascular diseases, and rising demand for medical waste management are some of the prime factors that will influence demand for reprocessed medical devices in this region. Sales of reprocessed endoscopes are expected to see a hike across the forecast period.

This region is anticipated to hold a major market share of 40% in the global reprocessed medical devices industry landscape by the end of 2028. Demand for reprocessed medical devices is expected to be high in the regions of East Asia and South Asia owing to the rising focus on healthcare in these regions.

Developing economies in these regions are seeing a rise in healthcare expenditure, but limited spending potential of these economies is boosting the sales of reprocessed medical devices. Increasing geriatric population and rising availability of these reusable medical devices are expected to be other factors influencing market potential in these regions.

