Burgeoning Demand For Heart Valve Devices Market To Fuel Market Growth Through 2031 : Fact.MR

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, sales of Heart Valve Devices to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Heart Valve Devices market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Heart Valve Devices market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Heart Valve Devices

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Heart Valve Devices. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Heart Valve Devices Market across various industries and regions.

Global Heart Valve Devices: Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the global heart valve devices market with detailed segmentation on the basis of Type, End-user and key regions.

By Type : Mechanical Heart Valves: Aortic Valve Mitral Valve Biological Heart Valve: Aortic Valve Mitral Valve Pulmonary Valve Tricuspid Valve Transcatheter Valves: Aortic Valve Mitral Valve Pulmonary Valve

By End-user : Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Key Regions : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



New Product Ventures a Forte of Key Market Players:

The global heart valve devices is consolidated, with three key players, Edward Scientific Corporation, Medtronic and Abbott Laboratories comprising more than half of the total market. Other players such as Boston Scientific Corporation, CryoLife Inc. and JenaValve Technology, Inc. also have considerable market presence.

Out of these, Edward Scientific Corporation is the leader in the global heart valve devices market. Through a three-pronged approach which is based on patient focused care, addressing unmet structural heart disease patient needs and innovation; the company expands its operations. Some of the products manufactured by Edward Scientific include the SAPIEN Transcatheter Heart Valve and the Magna Ease Aortic/Mitral Valve.

Likewise, Abbott Laboratories product pipeline in the cardiovascular business segment consists of transcatheter aortic heart valve system, left arterial appendage occlude and pacemakers, among others. Its structural heart products segment include the MitraClip Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair.

Key Takeaways of Global Heart Valve Devices Market Study:

By type, transcatheter heart valves segment demonstrates promising growth. New product launches and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures are anticipated to leverage the segment’s growth. More than 40% of the global heart valve devices market shall be held by transcatheter valves.

Biological heart valves shall surge in popularity, attributed to increased usage among adults below the age of 60. Moreover, biological valves prevent blood clotting, thus eradicating the need to take anti-coagulant medications. The segment shall capture nearly one-third of the global heart valve devices market.

By end-use, hospitals shall dominate the global heart valve devices market, comprising more than 70% of the overall market share. Growth of this segment can be attributed to patients’ first choice of place for surgery. In addition, hospitals also provide effective post-surgical care and monitoring.

North America shall remain in the forefront of growth in the global heart devices market, accounting for more than two-fifths of the overall market share. Increasing FDA approvals of technologically advanced transcatheter aortic valves has expanded revenues of key players, thus augmenting market growth. Anticipated CAGR for this region is 13.7% throughout the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific shows healthy growth prospects, motivated by increased investment in heart devices by key manufactures and improved healthcare infrastructure. Majority of the growth is driven by mechanical heart devices due to their affordability and increased lifespan of patients. The region is set to expand at a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period.

“Minimally invasive surgical procedures, such as transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), are gaining significant traction since the past few years. Increasing demand for such procedures is stimulating key manufacturers to launch appropriate devices, thus proliferating the demand for heart valve devices,” concludes a Fact.MR analyst.

