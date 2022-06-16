Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Structure And Its Segmentation For Period 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

The Demand for Oligonucleotide Synthesis market is huge, the study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Over the years, application of oligonucleotides has been widespread in the healthcare industry. They are generally used to determine DNA sequences in gene reconstruction and site-directed mutagenesis. They are also used to inhibit gene expression in in-vitro studies for diagnostic purposes. Such a vast applicability of oligonucleotides have prompted an array of developments in synthetic chemistry.

Integrated DNA Technologies, for instance, is a company extensively engaged in the development of oligonucleotides up to 200 base length, suitable for usage in manufacturing mini-genes. Based on these trends, the global oligonucleotide synthesis market is poised to propel towards positive growth, registering a staggering CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Key Takeaways of the Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Study

By product, synthesized oligonucleotides are anticipated to find substantial application. Suitability in therapeutics for treating neurodegenerative diseases and cancer is anticipated to heighten market prospects. The segment is projected to capture more than 3/5 th of the total market share.

of the total market share. Application in therapeutics is anticipated to expand at a stellar rate of 18.4% through 2025. Increased availability of therapies such as antisense oligonucleotides and nucleic acid aptamers for treating dystrophy, cancer, and other neurological conditions is anticipated to drive the market growth.

Use of oligonucleotide synthesis in research segment is poised to record a significant growth rate over the forecast period. Rising potential usage of oligonucleotides in polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and next generation sequencing is anticipated to bolster growth prospects of key market players.

Biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies emerge as key end users of oligonucleotide synthesis and are poised to register a robust CAGR of 15.5% through 2025. Increased FDA approvals for oligonucleotides as therapeutic agents, robust R&D pipeline of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and a rise in clinical trials for new diseases are important growth drivers.

Asia Pacific is an emerging hub for the global oligonucleotide synthesis market. This is attributable to increasing life science research and development, government initiatives, grants and funds, and designation of research zones. The regional market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.

North America continues to maintain its lead in the global market, driven by rapid expansion of the life science industry, presence of market players concentrating on oligonucleotides as therapeutic agents such as antisense and RNAi therapeutics, and strong focus on genetics and genomics in research diagnostics.

The Oligonucleotide Synthesis market report provides the readers with the below-mentioned insights:

Key trends, including ecological conservation, patented solutions, and globalization.

Consumption pattern of each segment of the market in every region.

Detailed study of the factors (positive and negative) impacting the growth of the global Endobronchial Valves market.

Critical analysis of R&D activities performed by market players to expand their production footprint across various industries.

Thorough research of effect of the market across various end use industries.

The Oligonucleotide Synthesis market report gets rid of the following queries:

Which end use has the highest rate of consumption and why? Which regions are the market players targeting to gain a competitive edge? What is the growth forecast of the global market in region? What is the Y-o-Y growth rate of the global market? Which segment will have the maximum share of the global market by the end of year?

