Biomarkers Market To Witness Significant Revenue Growth Through 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

The global sales of Biomarkers in 2021 was held at US$ 59.1 Bn. With 15.3%, the projected market growth during 2022 – 2032 is expected to be significantly higher than the historical growth. Safety Biomarkers are expected to be the highest revenue generating biomarker type, with a projected growth of 15.9% during 2022 – 2032.

Key Points Covered in Biomarkers Industry Survey:

  • Market Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2032)
  • Key Drivers and Restraints Shaping Market Growth
  • Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis
  • Competition Mapping and Benchmarking
  • Market Share Analysis
  • COVID-19 Impact on Biomarkers and How to Navigate
  • Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies

Market Segments Covered in Biomarkers Industry Analysis

  • By Disease Type :

    • Cardiovascular Diseases
    • Cancer
    • Neurological Diseases
    • Immunological Diseases
    • Other Disease Types

  • By Type :

    • Safety
    • Efficacy
    • Validation

  • By Application :

    • Diagnostics
    • Drug Discovery & Development
    • Personalized Medicines
    • Other Applications

Competitive Analysis

The key players such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Abbott Laboratories; Epigenetics AG; Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. adopt several organic and inorganic strategies to enhance their revenue and market standings.

Some of the recent developments of key Biomarkers providers are as follows:

  • In May, 2021Cerascreen KRAS RGQ PCR Kit, the first FDA-approved diagnostic tissue specimen to identify KRAS G12C mutations in QIAGEN NV NSCLC tumors and expand precision medical options for lung cancer, was launched.
  • In April, 2021F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. launched two cardiac biomarker tests, the Sensitive Cardiac Troponin T (cTnThs) and the N-Terminal Pro Brain Sodium Diuretic Peptide Test (NTproBNP). These gold standard biomarkers support the management of cardiovascular disease and may help physicians diagnose heart attacks and better manage heart failure.
  • In July 2020Thermo Fisher Scientific has signed an agreement with Chugai to expand the use of oncomin Dx targeted tests in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and accelerate local biomarker tests.
  • In January 2020, in partnership with the Institute for Microbial Technology (CSIRIMTECH), Merck KGaA opened a research institute in Chandigarh, India, with a focus on genome editing, biomarker detection, and life sciences. The facility is equipped with cutting-edge technology needed for on-site students.

Similarly, recent developments related to companies offering Biomarkers have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the full report.

How Has COVID-19 Impacted Revenue Generation from Biomarkers?

The impact of COVID-19 on Biomarkers was not much seen in biomarkers market. Despite the heavy blows to almost all the industries, the Biomarkers industry generated a revenue of US$ 59 Bn in 2021 and continued to grow positively at a rate of 14% over the last year. The reason for the growth of the industry during the pandemic may be credited to the growing health concern of the customers during the pandemic.

