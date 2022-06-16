Biomarkers Market To Witness Significant Revenue Growth Through 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

The global sales of Biomarkers in 2021 was held at. With, the projected market growth during 2022 – 2032 is expected to be significantly higher than the historical growth. Safety Biomarkers are expected to be the highest revenue generating biomarker type, with a projected growth ofduring 2022 – 2032.

By Disease Type : Cardiovascular Diseases Cancer Neurological Diseases Immunological Diseases Other Disease Types

By Type : Safety Efficacy Validation

By Application : Diagnostics Drug Discovery & Development Personalized Medicines Other Applications



Competitive Analysis

The key players such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Abbott Laboratories; Epigenetics AG; Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. adopt several organic and inorganic strategies to enhance their revenue and market standings.

Some of the recent developments of key Biomarkers providers are as follows:

In May, 2021 , Cerascreen KRAS RGQ PCR Kit , the first FDA-approved diagnostic tissue specimen to identify KRAS G12C mutations in QIAGEN NV NSCLC tumors and expand precision medical options for lung cancer, was launched.

, , the first FDA-approved diagnostic tissue specimen to identify KRAS G12C mutations in QIAGEN NV NSCLC tumors and expand precision medical options for lung cancer, was launched. In April, 2021 , F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. launched two cardiac biomarker tests, the Sensitive Cardiac Troponin T (cTnThs) and the N-Terminal Pro Brain Sodium Diuretic Peptide Test (NTproBNP). These gold standard biomarkers support the management of cardiovascular disease and may help physicians diagnose heart attacks and better manage heart failure.

, launched two cardiac biomarker tests, the Sensitive Cardiac Troponin T (cTnThs) and the N-Terminal Pro Brain Sodium Diuretic Peptide Test (NTproBNP). These gold standard biomarkers support the management of cardiovascular disease and may help physicians diagnose heart attacks and better manage heart failure. In July 2020 , Thermo Fisher Scientific has signed an agreement with Chugai to expand the use of oncomin Dx targeted tests in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and accelerate local biomarker tests.

, has signed an agreement with Chugai to expand the use of oncomin Dx targeted tests in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and accelerate local biomarker tests. In January 2020, in partnership with the Institute for Microbial Technology (CSIRIMTECH), Merck KGaA opened a research institute in Chandigarh, India, with a focus on genome editing, biomarker detection, and life sciences. The facility is equipped with cutting-edge technology needed for on-site students.

Similarly, recent developments related to companies offering Biomarkers have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the full report.

How Has COVID-19 Impacted Revenue Generation from Biomarkers?

The impact of COVID-19 on Biomarkers was not much seen in biomarkers market. Despite the heavy blows to almost all the industries, the Biomarkers industry generated a revenue of US$ 59 Bn in 2021 and continued to grow positively at a rate of 14% over the last year. The reason for the growth of the industry during the pandemic may be credited to the growing health concern of the customers during the pandemic.

