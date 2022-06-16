Global Sales Of Automotive Filter Is Expanding At A CAGR Of 4.5% Across The 2021-2031 Forecast Period| Fact.MR Study

Seoul, South Korea, 2022-Jun-17 — /EPR Network/ —

Automotive Filter Market Share & Trends Analysis, By Product Type (Automotive Fuel Filter, Automotive Oil Filter, Others), By Filter Media (Synthetic Automotive Air Filter, Cellulose Automotive Air Filter), By Vehicle Type, By Sales Channel & By Region Forecast, 2021-2031

The automotive filter market reached US$ 16.7 Bn on the back of soaring adoption of two-wheelers and passenger cars worldwide. A new forecast by Fact.MR- a market research and competitive intelligence provider- estimates that automotive filters revenues will likely reach over US$ 17 Bn in 2021, eventually expanding at a CAGR of 4.5% across the 2021-2031 forecast period.

Prominent Key players of the Automotive Filter market survey report:

Mann + Hummel GmbH

Cummins Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

K&N Engineering Inc.

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Donaldson Company Inc.

Hollingsworth and Vose Company

ALCO Filters Ltd.

MAHLE GmbH

Denso Corporation

Roki Co. Ltd.

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Automotive Fuel Filter Automotive Oil Filter Automotive Intake Air Filter Automotive Cabin Air Filter

Filter Media Synthetic Automotive Air Filter Cellulose Automotive Air Filter

Vehicle Type Automotive Filters for Passenger Cars Automotive Filters for LCV Automotive Filters for HCV Automotive Filters for Off-Road Vehicles Automotive Filters for Lawn Mowers

Sales Channel Automotive Sales through OEMs Automotive Sales through OESs Automotive Sales through IAMs



