Worldwide Demand For Plasma Fractionation Is Project To Register A CAGR Of Over 7% By 2031 | Fact.MR Study

According to Fact.MR, the plasma fractionation market is expected to register a CAGR of over 7% at the end of the forecast period 2021-2031, with a market size valued at $38 billion. The increasing prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases is primarily spurring market expansion.

Following historical trends, the demand for plasma fractions surged at a CAGR of 5% between 2016 and 2020, closing at a value of $19 billion. The impact of COVID-19 has been enormous on the plasma fractionation market. Due to the increase in respiratory problems and blood disorders, the patient opted for the plasma fraction. Technological advances in plasma fractionation have further stimulated the growth of plasma fractions.

Prominent manufacturers are expected to capitalize on the ever-growing prospects for the treatment of neurological disorders. Statistics show that these disorders have affected 450 million people worldwide. Thus, the neurology sector for plasma fractionation is expected to witness strong growth, registering a CAGR of 7.2%

Highlights of market research

Global Plasma Fractionation Market to Double During Assessment Period 2021-2031

By application, the Neurology sector is projected to observe a CAGR of 7.2% by 2031.

The Immunology sector is projected to exceed USD 10 billion by 2031, growing 1.5-fold over the forecast period.

Most of the plasma-derived therapeutics, which account for 35% of the total demand, are handled by hospitals.

By product, intravenous immunoglobulin accounts for more than two-fifths of total sales

The US will experience sales expansion expanding at a CAGR of 6.6% through 2031.

Technology Advances in Asia Driving Growth at Impressive CAGR of 8%

“The plasma fractionation market is poised to begin a positive growth trajectory, driven by surging technological innovations and increasing demand for plasma proteins,” said Fact.MR analyst.

competitive landscape

The Plasma Fractionation Market consists of several players. Providing innovative products and developing new products are key growth strategies adopted by market players.

For example, CSL Behring sells solutions for Privigen, Carimune, Snadoglobulin and Hizentra. Sanquin produces four types of plasma products using a variety of separation techniques: clotting factors, protease inhibitors, immunoglobulins and albumin. The company also provides contract classification services.

Biotest AG develops, manufactures and markets plasma proteins and biotherapeutics. Leading the field of plasma collection. Biotest AG is currently developing plasma proteins for primary immunodeficiency (PID) and various hyperimmune products. Examples of products offered include Varitect, Cytotect CP and Albiomin.

More insights available

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the global Plasma Fractionation Market from New Products, providing historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period 2021-2031.

This study covers products (immunoglobulins, clotting factor concentrates, albumins, protease inhibitors and other plasma products), applications (neurology, immunology, hematology, critical care, pulmonary and other applications) and end users (7 major regions (North America) , hospitals and clinics, clinical research laboratories and academic institutions across Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, the Middle East and Africa).

The key players analyzed in the Plasma Fractionation Market study:

CSL Behring, Shire Plc.

san queen

Biotest AG

Grifalls SA

Baxter International

cadrion

Octapharma USA Inc.

Main sectors covered

By product: Immunoglobulins for plasma fractionation Intravenous immunoglobulin subcutaneous immunoglobulin Coagulation Factor Concentrate for Plasma Fractionation Factor VIII IXF factor Factor XIII Prothrombin Complex Concentrate von Willebrand coefficient (VWF) Fibrinogen Concentrate Albumin for plasma fractionation Protease inhibitors for plasma fractionation Other plasma products for plasma fractionation

By application: Plasma Fractionation for Neurology Plasma Fractionation for Immunology Plasma Fraction for Hematology Plasma Fractionation for Critical Care Plasma Fractionation for Pulmonary Application Plasma Fractionation for Other Applications

By end-user: Plasma Fractionation for Hospitals and Clinics Plasma Fractionation for Clinical Research Laboratories Plasma Fractionation for Academic Institutions



This report covers the following Plasma Fractionation Market insights and assessments: This is beneficial to all participants involved in the Plasma Fractionation market.

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and the On-Demand Plasma Fractionation market.

Latest industry analysis of Plasma Fractionation market along with key analysis of market drivers, trends and influencing factors

Analysis of key trends Plasma Fractionation Market and changing consumer preferences in key industries.

Changes in plasma fractionation demand and consumption of various products

Key Trends Highlighting Funding by Leading Investors in Multiple Countries

New investment opportunities in different technologies and types of products or services

Comprehensive data and competitive analysis of major players in Plasma Fractionation

Plasma fraction market sales in the US will grow at a steady rate, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery.

Plasma fraction demand forecasts in Europe remain stable as many countries such as UK, France and Germany focus on stimulating growth

Key Questions in the Plasma Fractionation Market Research Report:

What are the current scenarios and key trends of the Plasma Fractionation Market industry? What key strategies are businesses adopting to expand their consumer base? What are the key categories and future potentials of the Plasma Fractionation market? What are the key Plasma Fractionation Market drivers and what are their projected short-, medium- and long-term impacts? What is the size of the Plasma Fractionation market and what are the opportunities for the key players?

