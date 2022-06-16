Global Sales Of Ice Skating Gear Is Set To Surge At A CAGR Of 6% Across The Assessment Period Of 2021 To 2031| Fact.MR Study

Ice Skating Equipment Market Analysis By Product Type (Ice Figure Skates, Ice Hockey Skates, Ice Racing Skates), By Buyer Type (Individual, Institutional, Promotional), By Sales Channel (Online, Franchised Sports Outlets, Modern Trade Channels) – Regional Forecast 2021-2031

Sales of ice skating equipment are slated to accelerate at a CAGR of 4% to top US$ 1.2 Bn by 2031. Demand for ice hockey skates is high when compared to all other ice skating gear, and is set to surge at a CAGR of 6% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031

Prominent Key players of the Ice Skating Equipment market survey report:

  • Decathlon S.A.
  • Bauer Hockey, Inc.
  • Easton Hockey Inc.
  • Tournament Sports Marketing Inc.
  • Reebok-CCM Hockey Inc.
  • Roces Srl
  • Graf Skates AG
  • MIZUNO Corporation
  • Tecnica Group S.p.A. Kimlinan Sports Products Co. Ltd.

Key Segments Covered in Ice Skating Equipment Industry Research

  • Buyer Type

    • Individual
    • Institutional
    • Promotional

  • Product Type

    • Ice Figure Skates
    • Ice Hockey Skates
    • Ice Racing Skates
    • Recreational Ice Skates
    • Ice Skating Apparels
    • Ice Skating Protection Accessories
      • Ice Skating Gloves
      • Ice Skating Jackets
      • Ice Skating Pants
      • Ice Skating Pads
      • Ice Skating Helmets

  • Sales Channel

    • Direct to Customer Brand Outlets
    • Direct to Customer Institutional Channels
    • Direct to Customer Online Channels
    • Franchised Sports Outlets
    • Independent Sports Outlets
    • Modern Trade Channels
    • Third Party Online Channels
    • Others
      • Online Sales of Ice Skating Equipment
      • Online Sales of Ice Skating Accessories
      • Offline Sales of Ice Skating Accessories
      • Offline Sales of Ice Skating Equipment

