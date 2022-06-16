Global Sales Of Ice Skating Gear Is Set To Surge At A CAGR Of 6% Across The Assessment Period Of 2021 To 2031| Fact.MR Study

Sales of ice skating equipment are slated to accelerate at a CAGR of 4% to top US$ 1.2 Bn by 2031. Demand for ice hockey skates is high when compared to all other ice skating gear, and is set to surge at a CAGR of 6% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031

Decathlon S.A.

Bauer Hockey, Inc.

Easton Hockey Inc.

Tournament Sports Marketing Inc.

Reebok-CCM Hockey Inc.

Roces Srl

Graf Skates AG

MIZUNO Corporation

Tecnica Group S.p.A. Kimlinan Sports Products Co. Ltd.

Key Segments Covered in Ice Skating Equipment Industry Research

Buyer Type Individual Institutional Promotional

Product Type Ice Figure Skates Ice Hockey Skates Ice Racing Skates Recreational Ice Skates Ice Skating Apparels Ice Skating Protection Accessories Ice Skating Gloves Ice Skating Jackets Ice Skating Pants Ice Skating Pads Ice Skating Helmets

Sales Channel Direct to Customer Brand Outlets Direct to Customer Institutional Channels Direct to Customer Online Channels Franchised Sports Outlets Independent Sports Outlets Modern Trade Channels Third Party Online Channels Others Online Sales of Ice Skating Equipment Online Sales of Ice Skating Accessories Offline Sales of Ice Skating Accessories Offline Sales of Ice Skating Equipment



What insights does the Ice Skating Equipment Market report provide to the readers?

Ice Skating Equipment fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Ice Skating Equipment player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Ice Skating Equipment in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Ice Skating Equipment.

The report covers following Ice Skating Equipment Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Ice Skating Equipment market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Ice Skating Equipment

Latest industry Analysis on Ice Skating Equipment Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Ice Skating Equipment Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Ice Skating Equipment demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Ice Skating Equipment major players

Ice Skating Equipment Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Ice Skating Equipment demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Ice Skating Equipment Market report include:

How the market for Ice Skating Equipment has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Ice Skating Equipment on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Ice Skating Equipment?

Why the consumption of Ice Skating Equipment highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

