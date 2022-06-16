Demand For Home Furniture To Register Positive Growth From 2021-2031, Reaching Us$ 290 Bn In Value And Registering 1.8x Growth– Fact.MR Study

Market research and competitive intelligence provider Fact.MR expects demand for home furniture to register positive growth from 2021-2031, reaching US$ 290 Bn in value and registering 1.8x growth. By 2021, sales are anticipated to be valued at US$ 162 Bn. Amongst all product types, sales of beds & mattresses will experience maximum growth, reaching US$ 43 Bn by 2031.

Prominent Key players of the Home Furniture market survey report:

Ashley Furniture Industries

La-Z-Boy Incorporated

Flexsteel Industries Inc.

Inter Ikea Systems B.V.

Suofeiya Home Collection Co Ltd

Nitori Co Ltd

Basset Furniture Industries Inc.

Steinhoff International Holding N.V

Herman Miller Inc.

Kimball International, Inc.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc

Berkshire Hathaway

Steelcase

Key Segments Covered Product Type Beds and Mattresses Sofas and Armchairs Entertainment Units Storage Units Upholstery Tables and Desks Dining Home Furniture Kitchen Home Furniture Others

Material Type Wooden Home Furniture Metal Home Furniture Glass Home Furniture Plastic Home Furniture Others

Sales Channel Home Furniture Sold at Retail Stores Home Furniture Sold Direct to Consumers Home Furniture Sold at Manufacturer Stores Home Furniture Sold through e-Commerce Stores Home Furniture Sold at Discount stores Home Furniture Sold at Rental Stores Home Furniture Sold at Club Stores Home Furniture Sold at DIY Stores



Home Furniture fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Home Furniture player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Home Furniture in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Home Furniture.

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Home Furniture

Latest industry Analysis on Home Furniture Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Home Furniture Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Home Furniture demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Home Furniture major players

Home Furniture Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Home Furniture demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

