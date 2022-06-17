Top Five Companies Account for Over 40% Share of the Overall Avalanche Airbags Market – Fact.MR Survey

Rockville, United States, 2022-Jun-17 — /EPR Network/ —

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Avalanche Airbags market.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Avalanche Airbags. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Avalanche Airbags, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Avalanche Airbags Market.

Market Structure

The avalanche airbags market is segmented in detail to include very aspect of avalanche airbags and covering all angles of the market.

The avalanche airbags market has been segmented on the basis of capacity type, airbag type, activation type, system type, sales channel, application and region. By capacity, avalanche airbags are classified into small (<20L), medium (20L-35L) and large (>35L).

Rising fatalities due to snow slips and companies investing in new product development to offer safety to consumers relishing hiking and climbing are expected to boost the sale of avalanche airbags in the market. Different brands and accessibility of varying capacities of backpacks are available in the market which is expected to surge the demand for avalanche airbags in the near future.

Base Year Value (2021A) US$ 80.1Mn Estimated Year Value (2022E) US$ 84.1 Mn Projected Year Value (2032F) US$ 141.7 Mn Value CAGR (2022-2032) 5.3% Collective Value Share (US, UK, Canada): 2022 Top 3 Countries 55% Key Companies Profiled Arc’tyerxBackcountry AccessBlack Diamond Equipment ,LtdMammut Sports Group AGNIC IMPEXORTOVOXSAS (Arva)SCOTT Sports SAThe North FaceDakineMystery Osprey Packs, Inc.RanchMillet(Calida Group)MotorfistDeuter

Global Avalanche Airbags Market by Category

By Capacity Type, Global Avalanche Airbags Market is segmented as: Small (<20l) Medium (20l-35l) Large (>35l))

By Airbag Type, Global Avalanche Airbags Market is segmented as: Mono Avalanche Airbags Dual Avalanche Airbags

By Activation Type, Global Avalanche Airbags is segmented as: Canister/ Cartridge Powered Avalanche Bags Electric Fan Powered Avalanche Bags

By System Type, Global Avalanche Airbags is segmented as: Integrated Base Unit Removable Systems

By Sales Channel, Global Avalanche Airbags is segmented as: Speciality Stores Modern Trade Channel Sports Variety Stores Direct-To-Customer



