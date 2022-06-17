The Ankle Syndesmosis Treatment Devices Market To Witness Revitalization Based On Nanomedicine At A CAGR Of 8%

New York City, United States, 2022-June-17 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Ankle Syndesmosis Treatment Devices Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% by the year 2029. Healthcare systems have been basically emphasizing on affordability as well as quality of the medical services. However, now, digitization has come through, which would drive revolution in the same healthcare vertical. The life sciences would go digitally innovative. This would be the way healthcare vertical would go in the next 10 years.

Recent technological advancements and adoption of new implant materials for various indications, fractures, and support injuries have transformed the ankle syndesmosis treatment devices market. Use of titanium and biodegradable implants for fracture fixation has increased due to rise in awareness about the advantages of these implant materials among surgeons. Titanium implants are lightweight and impart as much strength as steel.

Few advantages of using bioabsorbable implants are no osteopenia, no irritation of soft tissue, and no need for a secondary operation to remove implants. These factors will upsurge the demand for ankle syndesmosis treatment devices over the period of forecast.

Persistence Market Research predicts the global ankle syndesmosis treatment devices market to be valued at US$ 127 Mn in 2019.

Key Takeaways of Ankle Syndesmosis Treatment Devices Market Study

Ankle syndesmosis implant systems are likely to gain notable demand in the future, owing to the development of products, increase in R&D activities, and rise in awareness about ankle syndesmosis.

North America and Europe dominated the ankle syndesmosis treatment devices market in 2018.

South Asia is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities during the forecast period. In East Asia, China and Japan held maximum share in the ankle syndesmosis treatment devices market in 2018, owing to significant technology penetration.

Based on application, significant adoption of ankle syndesmosis treatment devices for ankle fractures was observed in 2018, owing to increase in the incidence of ankle fractures and rise in awareness about surgical treatment.

Key players in the ankle syndesmosis treatment devices market are mainly focused on the introduction of newer technologies to strengthen their product portfolios.

“Leading manufacturers are mainly focusing on designing products, adopting new product development strategies, and conducting strict quality control checks for effective management of ankle syndesmosis”, says a PMR analyst.

Tier 1 Players to Hold 2/3 Revenue Share of Ankle Syndesmosis Treatment Devices Market

Arthrex, Inc., Wright Medical Group N.V., Zimmer Biomet, and Smith & Nephew are the top players operating in the ankle syndesmosis treatment devices market. These top players are estimated to hold more than 65% revenue share of the ankle syndesmosis treatment devices market in the coming years. Arthrex, Inc. is the leading player, and by itself holds around 30% revenue share of the ankle syndesmosis treatment devices market. These leading market players are highly focused on product innovations by strengthening their R&D expenditures.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the ankle syndesmosis treatment devices market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment from 2014-2018 and projections from 2019-2029, on the basis of product (syndesmosis implant systems, syndesmosis plate kits, and syndesmosis clamps), application (ankle fractures, syndesmosis reduction, and postoperative management), end user (hospitals, ambulatory settings, and specialized orthopedic clinics), across seven key regions.

