Demand For Content Moderation Solutions Is Expected To Witness An Upsurge At A CAGR Of Over 10% During The Forecast Period Of 2022 To 2032

Demand for content moderation solutions increased at a CAGR of 8.5% over the past five years, and is projected to grow even faster over the coming years due to huge increase in users and subscriber database on social media, e-Commerce, and other sectors. Close to 40% of content moderation solution usage in by the communication, media, and services sector.

The market is mostly driven by the Americas, which holds more than 41% of the overall market share, in which, the U.S. alone has 36% of market share of the global market. As the U.S. is home to most of the leading social media & IT service providers, digital traffic in this country is extremely high, which is thus causing the country to have high value market share in the global CMS market. The EMEA region follows with 26% of the global market share. Countries such as Germany, France, and Russia lead this space in Europe.

Fact.MR opines that the global content moderation solutions will expand at an impressive CAGR of more than 10% through 2030.

Key Takeaways from Content Moderation Solutions Market Study

The global content moderation solutions market is estimated to be valued at US$ 9.8 Bn in 2020, and is projected to reach a value of US$ 26 Bn by 2030.

Demand for content moderation solutions in communication, media, and services is expected to grow 3.1X from the base year to the forecasted year, and account for nearly 41% of the market share by 2030.

Content moderation services hold a high market value when compared to content moderation software, with nearly 2.1X market value.

The market in the U.S., Germany, and China is projected to expand at around 11% CAGR through 2030.

Regional Takeaways

The Americas region has the highest market share since the past five years, with an average share of around 40%, and is expected to stay in this pole position over the forecast period as well.

ASEAN has the highest market share among other countries of South Asia and Oceania, and is expected grow 2.4X from 2020 to 2030.

The South Asia & Oceania market is expected to present an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 1.4 Bn over the forecast period.

The market in East Asia is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11% from 2020 to 2030, with China expected to gain 40 BPS during the same time frame.

Content Moderation Solutions Market by Segments

Solution Content Moderation Services Content Moderation Software Cloud On-premise

Spending Area In-house Spending Outsourced (Content Moderation BPOs)

Vertical / Spender Communications, Media, and Services e-Commerce Government Other Verticals

Region Americas EMEA East Asia South Asia and Oceania



