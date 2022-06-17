Global Coffee Pods Market Is Projected To Expand At A CAGR Of 2% During The Forecast Period 2022-2032

A recent study published by Fact.MR states that the coffee pods market is likely to envisage a steady 2.2% value CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2026. The coffee pods market is likely to witness a moderate rise in sales to surpass 14,578,000 (000’ Units) by 2018. The moderate growth rate of the coffee pods market is likely to continue throughout the forecast period, with mushrooming coffee chains offsetting some of the sluggishness. The Fact.MR study covers the entire macroeconomic and microeconomic spectrum influencing the coffee pods market.

The ubiquitousness of coffee rituals across the world has resulted in a rise in the coffee production as well as consumption, triggering the adoption of pod coffee machines in households. Additionally, as pod coffee machines have become a cornerstone of a traditional coffee shop experience for consumers, the global demand for coffee pods is likely to increase in the upcoming years. To attract coffee connoisseurs and further improve sales, leading players in coffee pods market are introducing premium or specialty coffee pods, which marks an important trend in the coffee pods market.

“Sustainability is likely to remain a dominating trend in the coffee pods market in the coming future. As an aftermath of the ongoing problem of increasing plastic waste generation and pollution, various governments are taking an initiative to ban the use of single-use plastic pods. This will directly result in a huge rise in demand for hard coffee pods, wherein soft coffee pods, being single-use pods, will witness a drop in sales. Prominent companies operating in the coffee pods market are likely to introduce compostable or reusable coffee pods to avoid the negative impacts of the potential ban on single-use, plastic coffee pods,” says a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

Segmentation

Segmentation based on the most attractive sites of the coffee pods market has been provided in the form of a segmentation table in the report.

Region North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeAsia PacificThe Middle East and Africa Product Type Soft PodsHard Pods Caffeine Content RegularDecaffeinated Roast Type DarkMediumLight Flavour RegularFlavoured Distribution Channel Business to BusinessHypermarkets/SupermarketsSpeciality StoresFood & Drink SpecialtyIndependent Retaile-Commerce

Crucial insights in the Coffee Pods Market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Coffee Pods Market Basic overview of the Coffee Pods Market including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each Coffee Pods Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of Coffee Pods Market across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Coffee Pods Market stakeholders.

