Rockville, US, 2022-Jun-17 — /EPR Network/ —

Global sales of airsoft guns reached 2.7 million units in 2018, according to a recent market research study of Fact.MR. The report has projected ~6% annual growth in theElectric-Powered Airsoft Guns sales volume towards the end of 2019, indicating healthy growth prospects of the Electric-Powered Airsoft Gunsindustry over the next few years. With rising proclivity of the millennial generation for leisure sports, strongly backed by increasing discretionary purchases, it is highly likely that the demand for airsoft guns and other shooting sport gear will experience a robust hike in years to come.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1429

The study opines that electric-powered Electric-Powered Airsoft Gunscontinue to witness increased adoption over spring-powered and gas-powered variants, attributing to their selective fire capabilities. Moreover, electric-powered airsoft guns can be leveraged for both semi and fully automatic operations, unlike the rest two counterparts. Manufacturers are thus likely to maintain their focus on innovations in electric airsoft guns, banking on their successful track record on the basis of ‘customization’.

Growing traction for fully automatic and highly upgraded guns that have adequate metal gearbox internals covered in strong polycarbonate, continue to uplift the revenue share of electric-powered airsoft guns in the market, which was ~40% in 2018. With end users seeking guns that can be readily upgraded to increase the rate of fire, electric-powered airsoft guns will continue to witness a spike in sales in the forthcoming years

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=1429

Research Methodology

An authentic methodology and a holistic approach lay down the foundation of the valuable insights presented in the airsoft guns market for the foreseeable time frame. The Fact.MR report provides in-depth information on the growth prospects of Electric-Powered Airsoft Guns market along with riveting insights into the forecast analysis of the market.

Detailed primary and secondary research has been employed to garner actionable insights into the forecast analysis of airsoft guns market. The report on airsoft guns market has further undergone cross-validation by in-house analysts to ensure the uniqueness of the information published in the report.A recently compiled report of Fact.MR, titled Electric-Powered Airsoft Guns Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2019-2029,” presents detailed analysis on the global airsoft guns market.

Size of the airsoft guns market has been evaluated comprehensively and is mentioned in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (‘000 Units). The report also sheds light on the opportunistic projection of the different segments and the competitive landscape of the airsoft guns market.

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=1429

Crucial insights in the Airsoft Guns Market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Airsoft Guns Market Basic overview of the Airsoft Guns Market including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each Airsoft Guns Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of Airsoft Guns Market across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Airsoft Guns Market stakeholders.

For More Insights-https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/03/09/2400432/0/en/Low-Code-Development-Industry-is-Projected-to-Achieve-a-Global-Market-Size-of-US-187-Bn-by-2032-Currently-US-Accounts-For-the-Largest-Market-Share-in-the-World.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,Dubai, United Arab EmiratesEmail: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com