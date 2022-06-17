Farm Tire Market Growth Forecast by Regions and Applications to 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, June 17, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Farm Tire Industry Overview

The global farm tire market size is expected to reach USD 11.16 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028. The growing demand for tractors and harvesters in farming activities in developed as well as developing economies is anticipated to benefit the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The demand for farm tires in agricultural vehicles is expected to witness significant growth owing to the increasing penetration of vehicles in the agricultural sector. In addition, rising awareness among farmers related to the up-gradation in automotive technology and the use of automated equipment is expected to boost the market growth.

Market players are engaged in developing innovative procedures for manufacturing farm tires in order to improve the product characteristics and enable its use in several agricultural vehicles. Leading players such as Michelin have undergone technology upgrades, such as from IF/VF technology to advanced flexion technology, in order to gain a competitive edge over their competitors in the market.

Farm Tire Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global farm tire market on the basis of product, application, distribution, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Bias and Radial.

The bias tire segment led the market and accounted for 57.57% share of the global revenue in 2020. The use of bias tires is high in India and China as these tires are manufactured using natural rubber, which is produced majorly in the two countries.

Radial tires are manufactured with steel ply, which increases the durability, along with bead-to-bead construction at an angle of 90degrees to the circumferential centerline, which increases the flexibility of tires and reduces the rolling resistance, resulting in improved performance. This is likely to drive the demand for radial tires in agricultural vehicles over the forecast period.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Tractors, Harvesters, Forestry, Irrigation, Implements and Sprayers.

The tractors segment led the market and accounted for 43.5% share of the global revenue in 2020 owing to its multipurpose nature.

The growing demand for technologically advanced machinery for forestry operations is expected to drive the demand for tires. In addition, high penetration of forestry equipment in mature markets, including North America and Europe, results in rising aftermarket sales for the tires, which is likely to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

Based on the Distribution Insights, the market is segmented into OEM and Aftermarket.

The aftermarket segment led the market and accounted for a 69.3% share of the global revenue in 2020.

The demand for farm tires through the OEM channel is expected to witness growth owing to the increasing demand for new agricultural vehicles, such as tractors and harvesters.

Farm Tire Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is characterized by the presence of large, multinational companies catering to global demand. These large players compete on the basis of manufacturing technology and the application scope of farm tires. In addition, many market players undergo mergers and collaborations to expand their reach, thereby increasing their market share.

Some prominent players in the global Farm Tire market include

Balkrishna Industries Limited (BKT)

Bridgestone Corporation

Continental AG

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (CGEM)

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd.

Titan International, Inc.

Mitas

TBC Corporation

Apollo Tyres Ltd.

Hankook Tire

MRF Limited

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.

CEAT

The Carlstar Group, LLC

Specialty Tires of America, Inc.

Alliance Tire Group (ATG)

Trelleborg AB

