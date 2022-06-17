Stretch and Shrink Film Market Competitive Landscape and Revenue Forecast till 2027

San Francisco, California , USA, June 17, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Stretch And Shrink Film Industry Overview

The global stretch and shrink film market size is expected to reach USD 21.72 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, according to a new report published by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising demand for lightweight material for industrial packaging is expected to drive the growth. Factors such as superior packaging properties, such as improved printability, easier application, and robust package sealing capabilities of the films are anticipated to further fuel the growth.

The introduction of superior shrink and stretch film materials, such as linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), extended polyethylene (EPE), and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) is expected to further strengthen the pallet holding abilities of the films. In addition, the development of bio-degradable stretch and shrink films by leading manufacturers in a bid to counter the challenges of film disposal is expected to drive the demand. The light weight of the product results in a substantial decrease in the transportation cost thereby elevating the profit margins, resulting in the higher adoption of such packaging materials by the leading end-use industries.

Stretch And Shrink Film Market Segmentation

Grand View Research global stretch and shrink film market on the basis of resin, product, application, and region:

Based on the Resin Insights, the market is segmented into LLDPE, LDPE, PVC and Others.

The global LLDPE stretch and shrink film market is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period, due to the rising e-commerce Factors, such as rising consumer health consciousness and the move toward smaller packing size on account of rising nuclear households in developed economies are anticipated to fuel the growth of the segment in the forthcoming years.

Factors, such as rising consumer health consciousness and the move toward smaller packing size on account of rising nuclear households in developed economies are anticipated to fuel the growth of the segment in the forthcoming years. Demand for polyvinylchloride-based films is expected to register growth on account of the product application in secondary packaging. Superior sealing performance coupled with the ability of the product for manual and automated operations is also likely to trigger demand in the forthcoming years.

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Hoods, Sleeves and Labels Wraps.

The use of stretch hoods in industrial application primarily for palletizing goods was the major growth driver for the segment in 2019. High demand from the major product exporting economies such as China and India due to the need for reducing transportation cost and ensuring product integrity is expected to continue driving the growth of the segment.

Stretch wrap films find application in consumer goods industry for form-fill-seal applications, adhesive labels, sleeves, collation wrap, and pre-made pouches. Increased consumption of fresh products, such as cold salads is expected to drive the segment growth.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Food & Beverage, Industrial Packaging, Consumer Goods and Pharmaceutical.

Food and beverage was the largest application for stretch films in 2019, accounting for 40.41% of the market on account of high demand for packaged foods including ready-to-eat meals, frozen meals, snack foods, and bakery products.

Increasing demand for stretch films in the packaging of industrial goods is expected to have a positive impact on market growth. The stretch films find application in timber, cement, construction material, metal, and other industrial products.

Stretch And Shrink Film Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Significant market experience of the companies enables them to formulate better competitive strategies in comparison to other players. Linpac Senior Holdings Limited, Bonset America Corporation, and Groupo Barbier rely on their market experience and extensive product portfolio that is customizable as per the consumer requirements. The companies offer price reductions and discounts in a move to attract more customers. The strategic initiatives are primarily limited to setting up retail and distribution chains and networks for product sales.

Some prominent players in the global Stretch And Shrink Film market include

Dow

Bemis

Berry Plastics Corporation

Sigma Plastics Group

Bollore Inc.

AAKRITI Packaging

Allied Global Plastics Pvt. Ltd.

American Eagle Packaging

AmTopp Films, Inc.

WW Grainger Inc. and many others

