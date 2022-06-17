Single Cell Protein Market Unit Sales to Witness Significant Growth in the Near Future

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-17 — /EPR Network/ —

Conventional microbial technology has been developing gradually, and is amalgamated with cutting-edge innovations so as to offer improved procedures for the creation of biopharmaceuticals, proteins, and metabolites. Several novel methodologies are being utilized in the bacterial articulation stage to improve protein production. Some of the approaches include strong use of promoters, high-throughput devices, process screening, metabolic engineering, and fermentation technologies. These evaluations as well as production technologies have developed in recent times, leading to diverse manufacturing techniques for improving the production of microbial solutions, with ways to achieve cost-effectiveness as well for attracting customers, thus driving the growth of the single cell protein market.

For instance, Unibio A/S developed a fermentation technology known as the U-Loop technology, which converts methane into protein products of high concentration for gaining economies of scale and providing products at affordable prices to customers.

The global single cell protein market has witnessed substantial growth over the past few years, and this trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period of 2020 to 2030. The market is projected to rise at a steady CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Single Cell Protein Market Study

By species, the algae segment has the highest value share, owing the high protein content and application in animal feed.

The higher nutritional content and ability to produce large amounts in shorter time makes single cell protein a potential alternative protein in animal feed, due to which, the animal feed segment, under end use, is projected to exhibit a high growth rate.

Among the animal feed segments, the fish feed segment is witnessing the highest market value share in the single cell protein market. The major contributing factor is high growth of the aquaculture industry, which has increased the demand for animal nutrition products.

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to lockdowns and trade restrictions, which has impacted to supply chain of the single cell protein, thereby restricting its growth.

“Players in the single cell protein market could gain broad profits by targeting animal feed manufacturers due to the growing demand for animal nutrition products. Moreover, the rising consumption of fortified food products is another potential growth factor for the single cell protein market,” says a PMR analyst.

Single Cell Protein Market: Competitive Landscape

The single cell protein market is consolidated in nature. Key players operating in the single cell protein market are making sure that they adapt their market strategies to benefit the most from the prevailing market trends. Leading manufacturers are adopting strategies such as business expansion and innovation, with focus on using cutting-edge technologies for single cell protein production. Additionally, market players are targeting animal nutrition product manufacturers to gain additional profits.

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global single cell protein market, presenting historical data (2015–2019) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2020–2030. The study offers compelling insights on the single cell protein market based species (yeast, fungi, bacteria and algae), and application (food & beverage, animal feed, dietary supplements and others) across seven regions.

