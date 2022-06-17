Narcotic Analgesics Market to Discern Magnified Growth By 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Jun-17 — /EPR Network/ —

The global market for narcotic analgesics is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Prominent Key players of the Narcotic Analgesics Market

The global market for narcotic analgesics is fragmented with a large number of market players. Examples of some of the primary players operating in the global narcotic analgesics market are Purdue Pharma, Pfizer Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Actavis Plc., Sanofi, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Egalet.

Narcotic Analgesics Market: Segmentation

The global narcotic analgesics market can be segmented on the basis of form type, product type, application, dosage form, distribution channel and geography.

Based on form, the global narcotic analgesics market has been segmented as:

Natural

Semi-synthetic

Synthetic

Based on the product type, the global narcotic analgesics market has been segmented as:

Oxycodone

Fentanyl

Hydrocodone

Hydromorphone

Morphine

Methadone

Oxymorphone

Pentazocine

Based on the application, the global narcotic analgesics market has been segmented as:

Analgesia Surgical Pain Cancer Pain Neuropathic Pain

Cough Suppression

Diarrhea Suppression

Based on the dosage form, the global narcotic analgesics market has been segmented as:

Tablets and Capsule

Patches

Injections

Oral Liquids

Others (Films, Sprays)

Based on the distribution channel, the global narcotic analgesics market has been segmented as:

Hospital pharmacies

Retail pharmacies

Drug Stores



