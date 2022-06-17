Who Are The Prominent Players In The Europe Nutrition And Supplements Market?

San Francisco, Calif., USA, June 17, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Europe Nutrition and Supplements Industry Overview

The Europe nutrition and supplements market size is expected to reach USD 102.5 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030. The growing inclination of the European population towards fitness and health is a key factor driving the market. The demand for enriched foods, functional foods, and nutritional supplements across European countries has also risen. The newfound interest in preventative health using supplementation and functional foods has also contributed significantly to the growth.

Europe Nutrition and Supplements Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Europe nutrition and supplements market on the basis of product, consumer group, formulation, sales channel, and country:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Sports Nutrition, Dietary Supplements and Functional Foods.

The functional foods and beverages segment held the largest revenue share of over 55.0% in 2021. The functional foods and beverages segment comprises probiotics, omega 3, and others.

The sports nutrition segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast years. This has been a result of an increase in the number of people focusing on health and fitness as a way to lead a healthy lifestyle.

Based on the Consumer Group Insights, the market is segmented into Infants, Children, Adults, Pregnant and Geriatric.

Adults held the largest revenue share of over 25.0% in 2021. The high prevalence of chronic diseases like high cholesterol, hypertension, and diabetes due to unhealthy diet and lifestyle, and the changing perception towards health and well-being are the key factors fueling the growth in the segment.

The geriatric segment is expected to grow in the coming years. Age-related disorders often require nutritional supplementation and it is achieved with the help of functional foods and dietary supplementation.

Based on the Formulation Insights, the market is segmented into Tablets, Capsules, Powder, Softgels, Liquid and Others

The powder segment held the largest revenue share of over 35.0% in 2021. The wide range of products available in the powder form for consumption across all age groups has been a key factor driving this segment.

The capsule formulations are preferred by people who do not like the taste of powder or soft chew forms of nutritional supplements.

Based on the Sales Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Brick & Mortar and E-commerce

The brick-and-mortar sales channel segment dominated the European market for nutrition and supplements and held a revenue share of over 70.0% in 2021.

The e-commerce or online sales channel has been gaining a lot of traction, more due to COVID restrictions. The major players have increased collaboration with e-commerce platforms for the distribution of products through online sales. This has made purchasing easier for consumers and has thus contributed to the growth of the market.

Europe Nutrition and Supplements Country Outlook

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Rest of Europe

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The European market for nutrition and supplements has many multinational companies as well as regional players.

Some prominent players in the Europe Nutrition and Supplements market include

Amway

Bayer

Sanofi

Abbott

Nestle

Pfizer

