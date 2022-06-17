Breast Pump Market Revenue To Grow Speedily Due To Improved Healthcare Infrastructure In Emerging Economies

San Francisco, Calif., USA, June 17, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Breast Pump Industry Overview

The global breast pump market is expected to reach USD 5.20 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2030. Improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies, increasing global women’s employment rates and the presence of favorable demographics are the key driving factors for the breast pump market.

Breast Pump Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global breast pump market report on the basis of product, technology, application, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Open System and Closed System.

The closed system segment held the largest market share of 65.3% in terms of revenue, in 2021 and is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth is mainly owing to their higher usage rates as these systems are relatively more hygienic and contamination-free.

Closed breast pumps are rapidly substituting open systems and therefore, their revenue share is expected to increase by 2030.

Based on the Technology Insights, the market is segmented into Manual Pumps, Battery Powered Pumps and Electric Pumps.

The electric pumps segment held the largest market in 2021 and is expected to witness the fastest growth rate with a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

Working mothers generally prefer to use electric pumps as they can easily extract more milk in a short time. The double pumping model decreases the time taken when compared to a normal pump.

Electric pumps are also available for rent for mothers who cannot afford to buy a new pump and require them for short time durations.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Personal Use and Hospital Grade.

The hospital grade segment held the largest share of over 60% in 2021 and is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Hospital-grade breast pumps have powerful motors and are typically used in hospitals, but they can also be rented on a monthly basis for personal use. These breast pumps operate on a “closed system,” which means that barriers are in place to prevent milk and other fluids from entering the motor.

These breast pumps provide several benefits such as they are more powerful and effective than many personal-use pumps. They are beneficial for mothers who have medical issues that necessitate the use of a high-powered pump or whose babies have difficulty latching and nursing.

Breast Pump Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Key players are involved in adopting strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and launching new products to strengthen their foothold in the breast pump market. For instance, in November 2020, Medela and Aeroflow Breastpumps are launching a dream at-home breastfeeding and pump room makeover for moms across the U.S. Moreover, in September 2020, Willow introduced a revolutionary wearable breast pump for women and raised USD 55 million to extend its product line to include more options for new mothers.

Some prominent players in the Breast Pump market include

Ameda (Magento, Inc.)

Hygeia Health

Medela AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Lansinoh Laboratories, Inc.

Pigeon Corporation

Motif Medical

Chiaro Technology Limited (Elvie)

Willow Innovations, Inc.

Spectra Baby USA

Order a free sample PDF of the Breast Pump Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.