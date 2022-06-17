What Are The Factors Driving The Revenue To Disposable Syringes Market?

San Francisco, Calif., USA, June 17, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Disposable Syringes Industry Overview

The global disposable syringes market size is anticipated to reach USD 22.81 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.12% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand due to the increasing adoption of safety syringes, technological advancements, increasing demand for vaccines along with growing adoption of self-administration of drugs are supporting the market growth of disposable syringes.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a significant surge in demand for emergency supplies, medical disposables, medicines, and hospital equipment. As a result of COVID-19, there has been an increase in the production of COVID-19 vaccines, resulted in rise in demand for disposable syringes.

Disposable Syringes Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global disposable syringes market based on product, application, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Conventional Syringes, Safety Syringes, Retractable Safety Syringes and Non-retractable Safety Syringes.

The safety syringes led the market and accounted for a revenue share of 64.03% in 2021. However, conventional disposable syringes have been in use from a long time, safety syringes are more preferred nowadays due to their benefits.

The conventional syringes are the second leading segment and accounted for market reveue share of 35.97% in 2021. Conventional syringes are mostly made of plastic with visible graduation and are intended for single use.

The governments in emerging countries are undertaking initiatives to increase the use of conventional disposable syringes & needles with an aim to reduce the transmission of diseases in patients; thereby, propelling the segment growth over the forecast period.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Immunization Injections and Therapeutic Injections.

The therapeutic injections led the market and accounted market revue share of 85.69% in 2021. Increasing awareness toward blood donations across the globe is one of the major factors driving the segment.

The immunization injections segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 7.43% during the forecast period. The process of vaccination is majorly a mass activity, thus, increasing the risk of transmission of blood-borne pathogens. In such cases, the multiple use of a syringe & needle needs to be avoided to prevent the risk of needle stick injuries.

Disposable Syringes Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Companies operating in the market are stepping up their efforts to get their products approved so that manufacturers can start mass production.

Some prominent players in the Disposable Syringes market include

Medtronic (Covidien)

Nipro Corporation

Fresenius Kabi

Baxter

BD

Braun Melsungen AG

Terumo Corporation

Flextronics International Vita Needle Company

Novo Nordisk

UltiMed, Inc.

Henke-Sass Wolf

Retractable Technologies

