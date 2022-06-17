U.S. Healthcare Staffing Market Business Environment Analysis and Technology Landscape, 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, June 17, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

U.S. Healthcare Staffing Industry Overview

The U.S. healthcare staffing market size is expected to reach USD 34.7 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2030, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing geriatric population is leading to rising demand for medical services and shortage of nurses and other medical staff. The cost-effectivity of temporary staffing is likely to drive the market in the coming years.

Technological advancements are one of the major drivers of rising healthcare employment. With the advent of various innovations, such as telehealth and medical informatics, the need for skilled labor to handle both technical and non-technical aspects of these devices has increased. Hence, recruitment of new professionals along with training of existing ones has become essential. The flexibility in work timings and attractive wages are primary reasons for the increasing number of nurses becoming per diem and travel nurses.

U.S. Healthcare Staffing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. healthcare staffing market based on type:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Travel Nurse Staffing, Per Diem Nurse Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing and Allied Healthcare Staffing.

Travel nurse staffing dominated the market with a share of 45% in 2021. This can be attributed to the high pay, travel opportunity, and short-term assignments. Furthermore, in response to increasing medical expenses, hospitals are forced to reduce their staff. Hence, they opt for these services to ensure that nurses are available when the workload increases.

On the other hand, the locum tenens staffing segment is anticipated to witness maximum growth during the forecast period. The rising shortage of primary care physicians and specialists and hospitals hiring locum tenens in peak seasons to reduce cost are primary reasons for the growth of the segment.

Allied healthcare professionals include physical therapists, medical technologists, pharmacists, dental hygienists, phlebotomists, radiographers, pathologists, and others. Improving access to public healthcare, growing retired baby boomers, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases are likely to drive the segment growth.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is moderately fragmented. Partnerships and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, adoption of the latest technology, and geographical expansion are some of the strategic initiatives undertaken by the major players to strengthen their market position.

Some prominent players in the U.S. Healthcare Staffing market include

Envision Healthcare Corporation

AMN Healthcare

CHG Management, Inc.

Maxim Healthcare Group

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.

Aya Healthcare

Trustaff

TeamHealth

Adecco Group

LocumTenens

