Food Processing Is Poised To Remain The Largest And Most Attractive End-Use Of Refined Beet Sugars In The Global Market, Unveils Fact.MR

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.
The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Refined Beet. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Refined Beet Market across various industries and regions.
To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=167
Key Insights on Future of Global Refined Beet Market
- Through 2022, the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region will be the largest market for refined beet. Procuring highest share on global revenues, the APEJ refined beet market is poised to reflect a steady growth at 5.2% CAGR.
- North America and Europe will also be at the forefront of global expansion of refined beet market. By the end of 2022, these two regions will collectively contribute nearly US$ 2.2 Bn in revenues to the global refined beet market.
- By 2022-end, more than one-third of global refined beet market value will be contributed by global sales of liquid sugars. While liquid sugars will be observed as top-selling products in the global refined beet market, global sales of powdered sugar products will also incur considerable traction towards the latter half of the forecast period.
- Food processing is poised to remain the largest and most attractive end-use of refined beet sugars in the global market. By 2022, more than US$ 6 Bn worth of refined beet sugars will be consumed in food processing applications across the globe, particularly for their effective role in production of artificial sweeteners.
- During the forecast period, the retail end-use of refined beet sugars is expected to gain traction. In 2017 and beyond, more than one-fourth share of global revenues procured in the global market will arise from the use of refined beet in retailers segment. The demand for refined beet sugars in industrial uses will also gain traction.
Competition Tracking
Key manufacturers of refined beet sugars, profiled in this report, include
- Louis Dreyfus Company
- American Crystal Sugar Company
- Nordzucker Gmbh & Co KG
- Associated British Foods Plc.
- Tereos international limited
- Cosan SA Industria and Commercio
- Suedzucker AG
- Wilmar International Limited
- Shree Renuka Sugars Limited.
Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=167
Market Taxonomy
|Product Type
|Liquid SugarPowdered SugarGranulated Textured SugarGranulated Flavored sugarGranulated Colored SugarPulpOthers
|End User
|Food ProcessorsLivestock FeedRetailersIndustrial Uses
Liquid Sugars – Top-selling Product in Refined Beet Market
Procurement of refined sugars in the form of liquid is simpler, compared to other refinement forms of beet sugars. Concurrently, the demand for liquid sugar in the global refined beet market is considerably high. Between 2017 and 2022, liquid sugar products sold in the global market for refined beet will create an incremental opportunity of more than US$ 800 Mn.
Powdered sugar, on the other hand, will be observed as the second-most prominent product segment in the global refined beet market, revenues from which will showcase a steady CAGR through 2022.
Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/167
Key Question answered in the survey of Refined Beet market report:
- Sales and Demand of Refined Beet
- Growth of Refined Beet Market
- Market Analysis of Refined Beet
- Market Insights of Refined Beet
- Key Drivers Impacting the Refined Beet market
- Which are the Key drivers impacted by Refined Beet market
- Restraints Shaping Market Growth
- Market Survey of Refined Beet
More Valuable Insights on Refined Beet Market
Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Refined Beet, Sales and Demand of Refined Beet, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.
Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Food & Beverages:
Protein Ice Cream Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031
Coffee Fruit Extract Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031
Chewable Coffee Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031
About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.
Contact:
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Email: sales@factmr.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com