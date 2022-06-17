Surging International Trade Volumes Have Primarily Driven The Growth Of The Port And Material Handling Equipment Vehicle Market

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts Release Coatings Market sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Release Coatings Market. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Release Coatings Market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Release Coatings Market, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Release Coatings Market.



Key Takeaways from Study

Silicone material continues to be a top-selling category

High requirement from tapes & labels and hygiene products to fuel sales

China to remain at the forefront of the world’s largest release coatings market – Asia Pacific

The United States to emerge dominant in North America for release coatings

Germany to take the spotlight in Europe regarding sales of release coatings

The United Kingdom, France, Japan, and Canada, to emerge lucrative for stakeholders in the release coatings industry

“Rise in demand for silicone release coatings coupled with manufacturers targeting key applications such as tapes and labels, hygiene products, and medical devices is set to raise the market value of release coatings over the coming years,”says a Fact.MR analyst.

Advancements in Medical Sector Remain Key to Market Growth

With advancements in the medical sector and growing investments by key players, sales of release coatings are expected to witness steady growth over the coming years. As stated in a report titled “Medical Technology Spotlight- The Medical Technology Industry in the United States”, published by the Select USA, the United States is the largest medical device market in the world with an estimated value of US$ 156 billion, which is 40% of the global devices market as in 2017. As per the report, the U.S. medical devices industry is expected to grow to US$ 208 billion by 2023. Though manufacturing units suffered a temporary setback due to the onset of COVID-19 in 2020, the sector holds high potential to exhibit impressive growth. These figures give a glimpse of the growing opportunities for release coating suppliers across the globe.

Increasing Requirement from Hygiene Sector Fuelling Sales of Release Coatings

Release coatings are extensively used in a wide variety of hygiene and personal care products. For instance,

Smooth and easy release force of release coatings guarantees noiseless manipulation of sanitary napkins

Excellent anchorage of release coatings for machine-finished craft paper or non-wovens makes them highly efficient in hygiene products

As a result, surge in demand from the hygiene sector is driving sales of release coatings. According to a report titled “Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry Overview”, published by the Cosmetics Europe, the personal care association, valued at EUR 79.8 billion at retail sales price in 2019, the European cosmetics, hygiene, and personal care industry is largest in the world. As stated in the report, it is estimated that this industry brings at least EUR 29 billion in added value to the European economy annually.

Segmentation by Category

Application

Tapes and Labels

Hygiene

Industrial

Medical

Other Applications

Material

Silicone

Non-silicone

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Release Coatings Market Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on Release Coatings Market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on Release Coatings Market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. Release Coatings Market Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031. Release Coatings Market Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. Release Coatings Market Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. Release Coatings Market Manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on Release Coatings Market: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Release Coatings Market sales.

More Valuable Insights on Release Coatings Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Release Coatings Market, Sales and Demand of Release Coatings Market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

