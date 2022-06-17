Latin America to Remain the Most Attractive Market for Rugby Protective Gears Forecast 2022

Popularity of rugby union has surge to a significant extent over the past couple of years, owing to the various initiatives that being taken by people associated with the sport. This has led to an increase in demand for rugby protective gears.

Players of the modern rugby union sport maintain regimens that helps improve their physical abilities and skills, which, in turn, has made the sport more dynamic and competitive. Rugby was also included in the 2016 Olympics, which clearly indicates its growing popularity. Factors as such are expected to boost the future prospects of the global rugby protective gears market.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=204

Popularity of rugby union has surge to a significant extent over the past couple of years, owing to the various initiatives that being taken by people associated with the sport. This has led to an increase in demand for rugby protective gears. Players of the modern rugby union sport maintain regimens that helps improve their physical abilities and skills, which, in turn, has made the sport more dynamic and competitive. Rugby was also included in the 2016 Olympics, which clearly indicates its growing popularity. Factors as such are expected to boost the future prospects of the global rugby protective gears market.

According to the latest report published by Fact.MR, the global market for rugby protective gears will reach a valuation in excess of the US$ 700 Mn by the end of 2022, representing a moderate CAGR over the projection period (2017-2022). World Rugby, the international organization that is responsible for managing the sport of rugby union has launched a number of international rugby championships and leagues, which is anticipated to play a key role in boosting the demand for rugby protective gears across the globe. In addition, manufacturers are actively focusing on improving the quality and efficiency of product is order to increase their market presence.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=204

Key Forecast Highlights on Global Rugby Protective Gears Market

Demand for headgear will continue to gain tractions during the forecast period. Currently, sales of headgear used in used in rugby union account for over one-third market share in terms of revenue.

Towards the end of 2022, more than US$ 290 Mn worth headgears are projected to be sold globally. High risk of head injuries while playing rugby is major factor propelling the sales of headgears.

Latin America is expected to remain highly lucrative for rugby protective gears during the projection period. Between 2017 and 2022, the market Latin America is set to exhibit a moderate CAGR. Rugby is becoming increasingly popular is various parts of Latin America, which is expected to reflect favourably on the growth of the market in the region. The region is expected to account for significant market share in terms of revenue. Meanwhile, the market for rugby protective gears is also growing in the North America. By 2022-end, the region’s market is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 140 Mn.

On the basis of sales channel, the modern trade segment is expected remain highly attractive in 2017 and beyond. In terms for revenue, the segment currently command for around 25% share of the global market. Towards the end of the assessment period, the modern trade segment is estimated to reach a valuation in excess of US$ 170 Mn.

Competition Tracking Canterbury of New Zealand Madison Sports & Entertainment Inc Mizuno Corporation NIKE Inc. Adidas Under Amour Inc. Visa Outdoor INC Rawlings Sporting Goods Company Inc. Wilson Sporting Goods Co. PUMA SE Select Sport A/S Everlast Worldwide Inc. are the key companies profiled in the Fact.MR profile.



To connect an Expert – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=204

Market Taxonomy

Gear Type Mouth Guard

Headgear

Protection Vests

Gloves Sales Channeazl Independent Sports Outlet

Franchised Sports Outlet

Modern Trade Channels

Direct to Customer Brand Outlet

Direct to Customer Online Channel

Direct to Customer Institutional Channel

Third Party Online Channel Buyer Type Individual

Institutional

Promotional

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR- https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rising-demand-for-breast-augmentation-to-account-for-nearly-45-of-autologous-fat-grafting-factmr-301273860.html

Why choose Fact.MR?

Reports published by Fact.MR are a result of the combination of our experts and digital technologies. We thrive to provide innovative business solutions to the clients as well as tailor the reports aligning with the clients’ requisites. Our analysts perform comprehensive research to offer ins and outs of the current market situation. Clients across various time zones tend to utilize our 24/7 service availability.

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Sports Domain:



Sports Optics Market – https://www.factmr.com/report/3443/sports-optics-market

Hybrid Bicycles Market – https://www.factmr.com/report/2066/hybrid-bicycles-market

Diving Board Market – https://www.factmr.com/report/2064/diving-board-market-market

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Blog URL: https://blog.factmr.com/