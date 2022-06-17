Balancing The Moisture Content Of Products Is Expected To Uplift The Consumption Of Humectants – Fact.MR Survey

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Humectants market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Humectants

Globally, the demand for humectants is estimated to create an absolute $ opportunity of about US$ 14.1 Bn by 2032. The humectants market is estimated at US$ 26.7 Bn in 2022. Alongside, humectants market accounts for approximately 15% of the overall personal care ingredients market. In terms of geographies, North America is expected to bring in higher revenues and dominate the market by acquiring a market share of about 32.5% in 2022.

Base Year Value (2021A) US$ 25.6 Bn Estimated Year Value (2022E) US$ 26.7 Bn Projected Year Value (2032F) US$ 40.8 Bn Value CAGR (2022-2032) 4.3% Collective Value Share (US, UK, Germany): Top 3 Countries 42.6% Key Companies Profiled CargillThe Dow Chemical CompanyArcher Daniels Midland CompanyRoquette FrèresIngredion IncorporatedBASF SEVMP Chemiekontor GmbHThe Lubrizol CorporationVantage Specialty Ingredients Inc.Wuhan Sanjiang Space Gude Biotech Co.

Global Humectants Market by Category

By Product Type, Global Humectants Market is segmented as: Alpha-hydroxy acids and polysaccharides Glycerol Sugar alcohol Glycols Other Humectants

By Application, Global Humectants Market is segmented as: Skincare Products Hair Care Products Oral Care Products Food and Beverage Pharmaceuticals

By Source, Global Humectants Market is segmented as: Natural Humectants Synthetic Humectants



4 Key Insights from the Report

In 2017, more than 640,000 tons of glycerol was sold in the global humectants market. Throughout the forecast period, glycerol will represent the highest-selling humectant, registering a healthy CAGR. The report further estimates that the demand for glycols as humectants will also gain traction in the future. Over the forecast period, glycols will register a modest growth at a 4.1% CAGR in terms of volume. Increasing use of glycols as an additive in production of cosmetics will continue to support its growth in the global humectants market through 2026.

Skin care product applications of humectants are expected to bring in the highest amount of revenues in the global market. The report estimates that more than 40% of humectants produced in the world will be used for manufacturing skin care products throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the effective use of humectants in shampoos and hair conditioners will continue to boost their hair care product applications. By the end of 2026, nearly half a million tons of humectants are expected to be used in production of hair care products.

The report further assesses that majority of humectants will be sourced synthetically due to cost-saving production process and easy raw material procurement. By the end of 2026, more than three-fifth of humectants produced in the global humectants market will be sourced synthetically.

The report further reveals that the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region will be the largest market for humectants during the forecast period. Global leaders of cosmetics industry continue to expand their manufacturing bases in the APEJ countries like China and India. This has propelled the uptake for humectants in the APEJ region. By 2026, sales of nearly 1 million tons of humectants are expected to be registered by the APEJ market.



