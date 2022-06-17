Thermal Spray Coatings Market: North America and Europe Collectively Accounts a Market Share of 61% – Fact.MR Survey

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The global thermal spray coating market will grow over two-folds during the forecast period (2019-2029). Variety of compatible raw materials such as aluminum, steel, and copper is furthering mass-adoption of thermal spray coating processes.

Enhanced anti-corrosive behavior along with strong electrical resistance is set to poise thermal spray coating as an ideal alternative to conventional coating methods.

Global Thermal Spray Coatings Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global thermal spray coatings market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, application and region.

Product Ceramics

Intermetallic

Polymers

Carbides

Abradables

Others Technology Plasma spray

Flame spray

HVOF

Electric arc spray

Cold Spray

Others Application Aerospace

Industrial Gas Turbine

Automotive

Medical

Printing

Oil & gas

Steel

Pulp & Paper

Others Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways of Thermal Spray Market Study

Applications in water plasma, gas plasma, electric arc, and flame position ceramics will pave way for high growth in the foreseeable future.

Plasma spray accounts for over the total market value with a healthy CAGR through 2029. Enhanced adaptability with a wide range of materials over small and large components is driving the demand for this technology.

Flame spray technology accounts for over ¼ of the total market revenue amid technology benefits such as lower dust and fume levels and increased portability.

Aerospace applications maintain a stronghold in the total demand for thermal spray coatings with more than 33% share. Increasing investments in upgrading airforce and defense fleets around the world are set to act as a central factor for the growth of this segment.

Industrial gas turbines hold the second largest market share with over ¼ of the total market value with an impressive 6% CAGR during the projection period.

North America accounts for a majority share of more than 30% of the total market revenues. This can be attributed to the demand for high-performance coatings for enhanced product performance.

South Asia & Oceania offer financially rewarding growth opportunities on the back of a stupendous 9.6% CAGR through 2029. Investments in developing advanced aerospace & defense capacities will trickle down to an upsurge in demand for thermal spray coatings.

Technological Innovation and Capacity Expansion- Key Imperatives

Advancements in material science and thermal spray technologies will propel the demand for the product during the forecast period. Increasing demand for enhanced resistance against cavitation, wear, abrasion erosion, and chemical resistance furthers the demand for thermal spray coatings. Market players are investing in expanding production capacity and global footprint to tap remunerative opportunities in developing countries. Increasing industrial production across various end-use verticals presents growth opportunities for market players.

