Physical Vapor Deposition Equipment Market is Set for a Positive Growth Trajectory at 6% CAGR During Forecast Period 2022-2032

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.

The report offers actionable and valuable insights on the PVD Equipment market. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of PVD Equipment across various industries and regions.

Global physical vapor deposition market is set for a positive growth trajectory at 6% CAGR during the forecast period (2020 – 2030). Advancements in data storage capacity of computers and smartphones, stimulate a need for physical vapor deposition on hybrid internal memory circuits.

The following report provides forecast and analysis of the global physical vapor deposition market along with the historical data of 2015, estimated data 2020 and forecast data up to 2030 in terms of value (US$ Mn), according to a Fact.MR study.

The research propounds critical trends that are currently influencing growth within the global physical vapor deposition market along with several macro-economic indicators. This newly published and insightful report on physical vapor deposition sheds light on key dynamics, and their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users, which are expected to transform the future of the global physical vapor deposition market.

The report also comprises the study of current issues with end users and opportunities for physical vapor deposition. It also contains value chain analysis, including the key market participants. To provide users of this report with a comprehensive view of the market, we have included a detailed competitive analysis about the key players involved in the market and strategic overviews.

Global Physical Vapor Deposition Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global physical vapor deposition market is segmented on the basis of category, application and region.

Category

PVD Equipment

PVD Materials

PVD Services

Application

Microelectronics

Data Storage

Solar products

Cutting Tools

Medical Equipment

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways of Physical Vapor Deposition Market Study

PVR equipment holds the largest share of over 59% of the total market revenues. Soaring demand from automotive applications such as tool coating, decorative finishing, and large dies and broaches drive revenues from this segment.

PVD services present the most value-generating opportunities with an impressive 7.5% CAGR during the projection period. Improved mechanical properties of coating materials coupled with advanced manufacturing processes are contributing significantly to market growth within this segment.

Microelectronics will witness rampant adoption of physical vapor deposition with over 39% of the total market value. The need for high-performance microelectronic components in smart products such as solar energy solutions, medical devices, and new energy automotive is central to growing demand from this application segment.

Medical equipment offers the most lucrative growth opportunities on the back of increasing healthcare expenditure globally. The segment will grow at a stupendous 8.7% CAGR through 2030.

Owing to early adoption of advanced healthcare infrastructure, medical equipment, and automotive technology, North America maintains its hegemony over global sales. The region is accredited with more than ¼ of the total market demand share.

East Asia proffers revenues with the highest growth rate among six regions. The strong 7.7% CAGR is a direct result of increasing demand for smart devices, and improved healthcare amid increasing disposable income of millennial consumers.

“Upsurge in drilling, end-milling, grooving, and threading activities across the globe is accelerating demand for tough cutting edge tools. Market players are leveraging this opportunity through frictionless procurement of physical vapor deposition services and equipment.”-Says the Fact.MR Analyst

Semiconductor Packaging to Exhibit High-Growth Post COVID-19 Normalization of Economies

Semiconductor packaging in space, military, and satellite production is a major trend. These high performance components require physical vapor deposition coatings to ensure component reliability in extreme temperatures. Another trend that is driving growth is the multiplying demand for storage capacity and integrated chips in the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) products. The efficiency of physical vapor deposition coatings in maintaining surface integrity differentiates physical vapor deposition products and services from conventional supplement coatings.

However, growth is hampered by the rapid spread of coronavirus. Government imposed social distancing measures and trade suspensions disrupt the manufacturing and distribution of automotive, and electrical & electronics industry. Being the largest application segment for the physical vapor deposition market, market players will face cash flow difficulties in the first and second financial quarter of 2020. Recovery strategies targeting post COVID-19 normalization are prioritizing footprint expansion in less affected countries as these economies show strong signs of speedy recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR- https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rising-demand-for-breast-augmentation-to-account-for-nearly-45-of-autologous-fat-grafting-factmr-301273860.html

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

PVD Equipment Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on PVD Equipment market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on PVD Equipment market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. PVD Equipment Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031. PVD Equipment Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. PVD Equipment Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. PVD Equipment Manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on PVD Equipment: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on PVD Equipment sales.

More Valuable Insights on PVD Equipment Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of PVD Equipment, Sales and Demand of PVD Equipment, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

