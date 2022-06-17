Global Vibration Motor Market Is Forecast To Reach USD 24.1 Billion By 2032 End

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Vibration Motors market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Vibration Motors

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Vibration Motors. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Vibration Motors Market across various industries and regions.

Vibration Motor Market Historical Overview (2017-2021) Vs. Forecast Outlook (2022-2032)

East Asia vibration motor market have been generating maximum revenue for vibration motor manufacturers from past half-decade. Around 27.6% of overall market valuation for vibration motor was generated by East Asian countries in 2021 which is forecast to surpass valuation of USD 7.5 Billion by 2032 end, growing with 10.8% CAGR. Industrial motor business in China generated around 56.2% share of total business in 2021 and is projected to grow with exciting CAGR of 12.4% during 2022-2032.

Global vibration motor market grew with CAGR of 5.9% with an absolute $ opportunity of USD 7.4 Billion during 2017-2021.

Brushed coin motors segment held the maximum market share ~24.9% in 2021 and is expected to gain 110 BPS within the forecast period by contributing the market with share of ~26.2% by end of 2032 that is around USD 6.3 Billion.

Under applications for vibration motor, its demand in commercial electronics is estimated to hold market share of ~33.9% in 2022 and is likely to provide an absolute $ opportunity of USD 6.3 Billion by reaching a market valuation of USD 1.6 Billion in 2032.

Global Vibration Motor Market Segments

By Product Type : Eccentric Rotating Mass Brushed Coin Brushless Coin PCB Mounted Linear Resonant Actuators Encapsulated

By Application : Consumer Electronics Industrial Handheld Tools or Equipment Medical Applications Others

By Motor Type : AC Motor DC Motor

By Voltage Rating : Less than 1.5 V 1.5 V – 2 V Above 2 V

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Market Taxonomy

Region ; · North America· Latin America · Europe · Japan · Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) · Middle East & Africa (MEA) Product Type ; · Eccentric Rotating Mass· Brushed Coin · Brushless Coin · PCB Mounted · Linear Resonant Actuators · Encapsulated Application · Consumer Electronics· Industrial Handheld Tools or Equipment · Medical Applications · Others Motor Type · AC Motor· DC Motor Voltage Rating · Less than 1.5 V· 1.5 V – 2 V · Above 2 V

Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in Vibration Motor Market

The global vibration motor market is highly fragmented and competitive owing to the existence of many domestic and regional players. Various marketing strategies are adopted by key players such as mergers and acquisitions, expansions, collaborations and partnerships.

Also, new product development as a strategic approach is adopted by the leading companies to upscale their market presence among consumers. These strategies have resulted in the incorporation of advanced vibration motor.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about price points of top manufacturers of vibration motor positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion in the recently published report.

More Valuable Insights on Vibration Motors Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Vibration Motors, Sales and Demand of Vibration Motors, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond.

