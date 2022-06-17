Construction Adhesives Market: Asia Pacific Remains one of the Leading Markets for Manufacturers – Fact.MR Study

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.

Driven by the rising application in construction sector, the Construction Adhesives market is forecast to surge at above 5% CAGR between 2020 and 2030. Fact MR in its recent study has indicated the market to gain from rising demand from industries such as building & construction, packaging, footwear industry, and others.

Construction Adhesives are nonmetallic substances used to stick two separate objects or items together. They are commonly referred to as glue, gum or paste. Since Construction Adhesives are used in almost all sectors, there has been a constant demand for their production which directly affects their sales.

Construction Adhesives Market: Segmentation

Type Water BasedSolvent BasedHot MeltReactivePSAOthers Application PackagingBuilding/ConstructionTransportationFootwear & Leather GoodsProduct AssemblyConsumer/DIYOthers Product AcrylicsEpoxyPoly Vinyl Acetate (PVA)Polyurethane (PU)Styrenic BlookEthyl Vinyl Acetate (EVA)Others Region North AmericaEuropeAsia PacificLatin AmericaMiddle East & Africa

Key Takeaways from Construction Adhesives Market Report

Increasing demand from the automotive sector is expected to boost adhesive markets. Surging automotive production in India and China will therefore make Asia Pacific a lucrative market

The requirements for ecofriendly Construction Adhesives is predicted to create growth opportunities across manufacturing industries

Rising use of Construction Adhesives in electronic gadgets will bolster prospects in electronics sector

Ethylene vinyl acetate forecast to account for leading share in the market among product types

The Covid-19 pandemic has effected all sectors including the Construction Adhesives market. Production faced a decline due to the lack of raw materials supply. However, the market is expected to recover and grow in an increasingly steady pace.

Construction Adhesives Market: Key Players

The global Construction Adhesives market is highly competitive. The shift of preference from traditional methods to high-performance Construction Adhesives is driving the market. This also has led to the entry of numerous startups into the global market making it more and competitive.

Leading players are increasingly focusing on investing in research and developments to cater to the requirements of end-use industries with Construction Adhesives that are suitable for every application. This has led the market towards the trend of joint ventures with R&D companies. For instance, 50: 50 joint venture between Soudal NV, Belgium, a 44 year experienced R&D player, and McCoy Group formed McCoy Soudal Sealants Construction Adhesives & Foams Pvt. Ltd. and became the first one of its kind in Indian subcontinent.

Companies are not only limited to R&D investments. They are also focusing on product launches to gain competitive advantage. For instance, the 3M, a leading player, introduced 3M™ 4076 which is an 11.5 mil white spun-lace polyester nonwoven tape. It is coated on one side with a medical-grade acrylic-based adhesive and additionally supplied on a poly-coated bleached kraft paper release liner. This tape was developed for extended wear medical device applications.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Construction Adhesives Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on Construction Adhesives market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on Construction Adhesives market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. Construction Adhesives Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031. Construction Adhesives Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. Construction Adhesives Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. Construction Adhesives Manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on Construction Adhesives: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Construction Adhesives sales.

