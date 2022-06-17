Sterile Vials Market will have a Valuation of US$ 10 billion by 2032 End – Scrutinized in New Fact.MR Study

Demand for sterile vials is growing steadily owing to increasing requirement from hybrid packaging solutions. With demand from clinical and compounding labs surging rapidly, manufacturers of sterile vials are set to witness impressive growth in demand over the coming years. Additionally, growing preference for glass and plastic sterile vials by key end-use sectors is expected to boost overall sales further.

According to the report by Fact.MR, focus of suppliers will be on leading regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, while global market value will grow substantially to surpass US$ 10 billion by 2031.

The global sterile vials market is quite progressive in nature, and is anticipated to ascend at around 8.5% CAGR, topping a valuation of US$ 10 billion by 2031. As the requirement for various type of sterile vials such as sterile empty vials, sterile saline-filled vials, sterile media-filled vials, and others is growing steadily, key industry players are forecast to come across new opportunities over the coming years.

This latest study by Fact.MR offers a holistic overview of the global industry potential, demand-supply patterns, and growth and restraining factors for the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. As stated in the report, the United States, Germany, China, Japan, the United Kingdom, and a few other countries will emerge as prominent markets for sterile vials, while 20+ countries will exhibit high growth potential during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global sterile vials market is forecast to expand at around 8.5% CAGR through 2031.

High requirement for sterile empty expected to be witnessed.

Sterile empty vials with volume less than 2 ml set to gain traction.

Glass sterile vials to boost overall sales.

Growing demand from clinical labs to augment market growth.

The United States to lead the market in in North America for sterile vials.

Germany to remain dominant in Europe’s sterile vials industry.

The market in Asia Pacific to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Canada, and France to maintain positive industry outlook through 2031.

“With leading companies collaborating with top quality machine suppliers in order to achieve vial sterility, the global industry is subject to exhibit significant growth in the near future,”

Competitive Landscape

With the competition getting fiercer, sterile vial manufacturers are diversifying their products.

For instance,

Dalton Pharma Services recently launched its new extensive range of Dalton Clinical Sterile Vials.

Nipro Corporation recently launched its new eNgage Fully Customizable Vials for diverse end-use sectors.

Market Segmentation by Category

Product Sterile Empty Vials Sterile Evacuated Vials Sterile Nitrogen Filled Vials Sterile Air Filled Vials Sterile Liquid Filled Vials Sterile Saline Filled Vials Sterile Media Filled Vials Sterile Water Filled Vials Individual Sterilized Components

Volume <2 ml Sterile Vials 2 ml to 5 ml Sterile Vials 5 ml to 10 ml Sterile Vials 10 ml to 20 ml Sterile Vials >20 ml Sterile Vials

Material Glass Sterile Vials Plastic Sterile Vials

End User Sterile Vials for Clinical Labs Sterile Vials for Compounding Labs Sterile Vials for Biopharmaceutical Companies Sterile Vials for CMOs Others

Region North America Latin America Europe Middle East and Africa (MEA) East Asia South Asia Oceania



