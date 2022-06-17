Growth In Sales of Baby Diapers Market To Be Largely Driven By Rising Consumer Adoption : Fact.MR

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Baby Diapers market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Baby Diapers

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Baby Diapers. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Baby Diapers Market across various industries and regions.

A recently compiled Fact.MR report foresees the global baby diapers market to record a stable 5.3% volume CAGR over the period of forecast, 2017 to 2026. Revenues from worldwide sales of baby diapers are estimated to exceed US$ 86,000 Mn by 2026-end. In terms of both value and volume, North America is envisaged to remain the largest market for baby diapers, with demand driven by a plethora of factors including robust working population and high literacy rate.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Baby Diapers, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Baby Diapers Market.

Market Taxonomy

Region
  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Japan
  • APEJ
  • MEA
Product Type
  • Disposable Underwear
  • Disposable Pull-Ups
  • Cloth All-in-One Diapers
  • Cloth Fitted or Contour Diapers
  • Cloth Pocket Diapers
  • Cloth Pre-Folded Diapers
  • Cloth Unfolded Diapers
  • Training Nappy
  • Swim Suit
  • Other Product Types
Diaper Style
  • Pull On
  • Tab Closure
  • Hook & Loop
Baby Weight
  • Less than 12 lbs
  • 12-18 lbs
  • 19-24 lbs
  • 25-35 lbs
  • More than 35 lbs
Distribution Channel
  • Modern Trade Channels
  • Speciality Store
  • Convenience Store
  • Third Party Online Channel
  • Drug Store
  • Direct-to-Customer Channel

Competitive Landscape

Baby diapers manufacturers are shifting their focus towards launching new products and innovating existing product line in order to address the needs of different customers and create a large customer base. Key players are coming up with updated technology that comprises of a sensor informing about the need to change diaper of a baby which prevents rashes and protects the skin. For instance, in 2020Pampers launched ‘smart diaper’ that automatically keeps a track of the sleeping schedule of a baby and notifies whenever the diaper gets wet.

Key Takeaways from Fact.MR’s Report on Baby Diapers Market

  • Disposable underwear will continue to be the dominant product type in the market, in terms of value. Demand for disposable underwear is primarily driven by their convenience and ease of use.
  • Based on diaper style, pull on baby diapers are estimated to account for the bulk revenue shares of the market during the forecast period. Pull on baby diapers are also expected to record the fastest volume sales through 2026.
  • Sales of baby diapers will remain the highest for use in babies with less than 12 lbs weight. Babies with a weight of less than 12 lbs will account for approximately one-third market revenue share by 2026-end.
  • Modern trade channel are anticipated to remain dominant distribution channels for baby diapers, and are estimated to latch onto nearly two-fifth market revenue share by 2026-end.
  • Fujian Shuangheng Group Co., Ltd., Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA, Johnson & Johnson Private Ltd., and several other prominent market participants have been profiled and analyzed in detail in this report.

