Rising Need to Multiply Livestock for Enhanced Yield Boosting Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market Growth – Fact.MR Study

The veterinary artificial insemination market is forecast to garner a market value of US$ 3.16 Bn in 2022, anticipated to register a positive CAGR of 5.2% in the forecast period 2022-2032 and reach a value of US$ 5.24 Bn.

Report Attributes Details Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market Size (2022) US$ 3.16 Bn Sales Forecast for Veterinary Artificial Insemination (2032) US$ 5.24 Bn Global Market Growth Rate (2022 to 2032) 5.2% CAGR

Key Market Segments in Veterinary Artificial Insemination Industry Research

By Animal Type Cattle Veterinary Artificial Insemination Swine Veterinary Artificial Insemination Ovine & Caprine Veterinary Artificial Insemination Equine Veterinary Artificial Insemination Other Animal Veterinary Artificial Insemination Types

By Product Normal Semen Sexed Semen

By End User Veterinary Artificial Insemination for Animal Husbandry Veterinary Artificial Insemination for Other End Users



Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global veterinary artificial insemination market to be valued at US$ US$ 3.16 Bn in 2022

U.S to be an opportunistic market, expected to accumulate 30% of the global revenue

Asia Pacific to exhibit the highest growth rate, at a CAGR of over 7% from 2022 to 2032

By product type, natural semen is anticipated to account for 4 out of 5 sales in 2022

Cattle veterinary artificial insemination to comprise over 36% of the market revenue

Animal husbandry to be the primary end user of veterinary artificial insemination, accumulating 78.1% revenue

“To fulfill the continuously increasing demand for meat and dairy products, market players are expanding artificial insemination solutions to breed high-quality livestock and enhance production. Government schemes supporting the farmers in the emerging economies are projected to drive the market through 2032”, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Some prominent manufacturers of veterinary artificial insemination are Genus; URUS Group LP; CRV; SEMEX; Viking Genetics; Select Sires Inc.; Swine Genetics International; Shipley Swine Genetics; Stallion AI Services Ltd; and STgenetics. Frontrunners are emphasizing capacity enhancements and global footprint expansion to leverage lucrative prospects in developing economies. Some notable developments are as follows:

In January 2022, Semex and Nedap announced the expansion of their successful partnership. The Semex ai24® program with Nedap technology is now available in more countries, enabling dairy farmers to significantly improve their herd performance and profitability.

In September 2021, LIC- an agritech co-operative based in New Zealand launched a sexed semen lab in the country to meet the growing demand. This boosted the co-operative’s capabilities to artificially inseminate about 4.5 million cattle between Spring mating season of September to December 2021.

