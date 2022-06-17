Demand For Homo Polybutene-1 Market To Soar In Coming Years In Top Regional Markets : FactMR Study

A recently revamped study published by Fact.MR anticipates the global polybutene-1 (PB-1) market to post significant gains, flourishing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022-2032, reaching a value of US$ 850 Mn. Growth is principally attributed to applications across key areas, including manufacturing of consumer electronics, cosmetic products and plumbing & piping systems.

Attributed to its 100% recyclability, polybutene-1 (PB-1) is extensively utilized across such key end use industries as food packaging, plumbing and pipes and various electronic equipment. Demand for extrusion grade PB-1 is expected to surge the fastest, at a CAGR of 5% through 2032.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By processing technique, extrusion grade PB-1 to surge at a CAGR of 5% through 2032

PB-1 for piping and plumbing systems to register a robust 9% value CAGR, reaching US$ 268 Mn

Europe to account for 33% of global PB-1 market revenue, amid high applications in the piping and plumbing segment

India to be an opportunistic market for PB-1 manufacturers, capturing a revenue share worth 30%

Global polybutene-1 industry revenue to surpass US$ 411 Mn by the end of 2022

“Increasing foray into the incorporation of recyclable and sustainable material to prevent wastage by major industries is prompting heightened investment in various polybutene-1 grades, providing immense growth opportunities in the future,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The market is highly consolidated in nature, and key manufacturers are constantly involved in developing new product lines to enter new application arenas. Moreover, their quest for market dominance is high owing to a rapidly growing market with high potential across regions.

For instance, Lyondellbasell offers Akoalit PB DKG 300, which is a mono polymer manufactured from a butane-1 polymer. The product is used where high stiffness, outstanding creep, property retention and low thermal expansion at elevated temperature are required.

Mitsui Chemicals, a Japan-based manufacturer with a global presence, offers a polybutene-1 product named Beaulon, used for cold and hot water supply pipes, oil supply pipes, and floor heating pipes. The product has created a unique identity in the global market because of its water resistance, chemical resistance, abrasion resistance, and flexibility.

Key Segments Covered in the Homo Polybutene-1 Industry Report

By Product Type Homo Homo Polybutene-1 Random Homo Polybutene-1

By Process Technique Extrusion Grade Homo Polybutene-1 Extrusion Blow Molding Grade Homo Polybutene-1 Injection Molding Grade Homo Polybutene-1

By Application Homo Polybutene-1 for Packaging Material Cold Meat Cheese Smoked Salmon Powder Milk Rice Coffee Pads Others Homo Polybutene-1 for Film Modification BOPP Cast PP Homo Polybutene-1 for Polyolefin Modification Homo Polybutene-1 for Piping / Plumbing Systems Hot and Cold Water Supply Systems District Heating Lines Pressurized Plastic Tanks Underfloor Heating Others Homo Polybutene-1 for Electric Domestic Heaters Homo Polybutene-1 for Hot Melt Adhesives



Key Drivers Influencing Growth of Homo Polybutene-1 Market

Growing Demand for Packaged Food Increasing the Need for Homo Polybutene-1?

Food packaging is one of the main application segments where demand for polybutene-1 is growing at a high pace. Packaged food supports a busy lifestyle and allows protection for ready-to-eat meals. It also allows resealing of any packaged food item once the desired amount of food has been consumed.

Additionally, polybutene-1 packaging allows easy to open property with little force and without the need for any cutting instrument, which has inclined the packaging industry to lean towards the utilization of PB-1. Furthermore, customers who use polybutene-1 report good results for the packaging of fresh pasta, sliced cheese and meat, pizza, tofu, ready-to-eat meals, yoghurt cups, sandwich packs, etc.

Demand for polybutene-1 has also shown huge growth in terms of vacuum food packaging. In vacuum packaging, use of polybutene-1 products has enabled consumers to develop a wide range of film structures that are typically used for the safe packaging of peanuts, coffee, vacuum rice, meat packaging, powder milk, and cheese.

Why Have PB-1 Piping Systems Been Popular Since Decades?

Homo Polybutene-1 pipeline systems have demonstrated their perfect survival in the pursuit of industrial and domestic applications, and have received widespread acceptance among engineers, architects, construction contractors, and homeowners. PB-1 piping system provides efficient and reliable operations, piping flexibility, network handling, and high energy efficiency.

All polyolefins’ compounds tend to dilate when exposed to chronic stress for a long time. But the unique morphology and crystallization behaviour of PB-1 gives it unparalleled properties for pressurized piping operations. In addition to its excellent mechanical and thermal performance, polybutene-1 offers a high level of chemical resistance and also provides excellent resistance to heat.

