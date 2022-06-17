Growing Fishmeal Use in Animal Feed and Pet Food Supplements Market Growth – Fact.MR Study

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on the global economy. Considering one of the most important sectors of the economy, the food industry, it has a huge impact on the entire process, from the field to the consumer. Restrictions on movement of workers, closures of food production facilities and changing consumer demand are putting undue pressure on the food industry.

This report provides actionable and valuable market insights for Fish Meal.

According to the latest industry analysis of the global fishmeal market published by Fact.MR, the industry is currently valued at $ 4.73 billion and is projected to witness significant growth at a CAGR of 6.3% . 2031. In the next few years, the demand for organic fishmeal is expected to grow faster than in its conventional form.

Market research conducted by Fact.MR provides exclusive information on how the market will grow. The study identifies important trends determining the growth of the fishmeal market.

This report provides fishmeal market insights, key dynamics, impact on the entire value chain from suppliers to end users, and information on fishmeal market growth.

Market Segments Covered in Fish Meal Industry Research

by nature organic fish meal common fish meal

by application fish meal for animal feed fish meal for aqua feed fish meal for poultry Pharmaceutical Fish Meal Fish Meal for Dietary Supplements Fish Meal for Fertilizer

By product type shellfish crab Lobster crayfish shrimp shrimp krill Woodless barnacle cyprinid tuna tilapia swordfish salmon milk fish catfish trout sea ​​fish eel mollusk



Key Implications of Market Research

The US is estimated to account for more than 87% of the North American market share in 2021, driven by rising seafood consumption.

According to Fact.MR analysis, China is estimated to account for nearly 43% of the East Asian market share in 2021, driven by growing demand from the aquatic feed and animal feed industries.

Germany is one of the prominent markets in Europe with a market share of 23.8% in 2021, driven by growing demand from the dietary supplement industry.

Aqua feed currently occupies about 37.7% of the market thanks to its high nutritional benefits and increased consumer awareness.

Crustaceans reflect a market share of around 20.5% due to high demand from the pharmaceutical industry.

“The major manufacturers of fishmeal are focusing on research and development to improve overall product quality. Moreover, manufacturing expansion, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships will be important strategies for increasing sales over the next few years,” said Senior Analyst at Fact.MR.

Growing demand for proteins, unsaturated fats and essential nutrients driving market growth

As interest grows in protein, polyunsaturated fats such as omega-3 polyunsaturated fats, and various supplements over the next few years, items derived from marine findings may serve as a preferred source of protein and omega-3. Moreover, marine adverse events are important for countries that are financially immature, requiring economic sources of bioproteins available to humans to address ailing health.

