Massive MIMO Market Likely to Surpass US$ 71 Bn Valuation by 2031, Owing to Optimistic Scenario of 5G and Wi-Fi-6, States Fact.MR

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Massive MIMO.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Massive MIMO market.





As per the research, historically, from 2016 to 2020, global massive MIMO market size experienced growth at 18% CAGR by value, wherein, the U.S., China, Japan, Germany, and U.K. held significant shares in the global market.

As mobile penetration is increasing, demand for high-speed Internet services is on the rise. In 2020, smartphone penetration increased almost 45% across the global population. The market is forecast to expand at a significant CAGR of 26.1% by value over the coming 10 years.

The market saw a marginal downfall in the use of massive MIMO in 2020 due to COVID-19 lockdown protocols across the globe.

Fact.MR estimates that massive MIMO revenue will soar 10X from 2021 to 2031, reaching nearly US$ 71 Bn by 2031.

from 2021 to 2031, reaching nearly by 2031. As per Fact. MR’s massive MIMO industry insights, global market revenue totaled US$ 6 Bn in 2020.

in 2020. Demand for massive MIMO in the IT & services sector is likely to accelerate at the highest pace.

TDD spectrum type massive MIMO is expected to witness high demand, increasing at CAGR of 28% by value over the forecast period.

by value over the forecast period. The residential massive MIMO market is likely to increase its share by 31% by 2031.

Competitive Landscape

Majority companies discussed in the report have focused on expansion, investments, acquisitions, delivery focus, portfolio expansion, and brand development.

Recent developments related to companies offering massive MIMO have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the detailed report.

Major Segments Covered in Massive MIMO Industry Research

By Spectrum FDD (Frequency Division Duplex) TDD (Time Division Duplex)

By Application 5G WiMAX LTE advance pro Wi-Fi Others

By End User Telecom Industry IT & Services Military Residential Aerospace Industry Enterprises Others





Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Massive MIMO, Sales and Demand of Massive MIMO, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond.



