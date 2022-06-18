Mercy Hill Church Offers College Ministry Services

Cincinnati, OH, 2022-Jun-18 — /EPR Network/ — Mercy Hill Church is pleased to announce they offer college ministry services to students attending local colleges. They recognize the challenges college students face and strive to give them access to the spiritual support they deserve.

At Mercy Hill Church, they have developed the Salt Company to provide local college students with spiritual support through Bible studies, church services, and other religious services. In addition to church services on Sundays, students can turn to the church organization for Thursday night gatherings to celebrate Jesus and regular social events to help them connect with other young people in the area who share their beliefs. They understand the importance of maintaining faith while away for college and make it easier for students to continue following their convictions.

Mercy Hill Church is a multigenerational church serving the Cincinnati community, including the local college campus. Their primary focus is to provide guidance and support for residents in Cincinnati and students attending the college to ensure they can grow in their faith and continue to serve God throughout their daily lives.

Anyone interested in learning about the college ministry services offered can find out more by visiting the Mercy Hill Church website.

About Mercy Hill Church: Mercy Hill Church is a nondenominational, multigenerational church serving the Cincinnati community and the local college campus. They are ordinary people dedicated to providing the spiritual support and guidance the local community requires. They host church services, Bible studies, social events, etc., to help people connect with others who share their faith to grow in their love of Jesus.

Company: Mercy Hill Church

Address: 244 Southern Ave.

City: Cincinnati

State: OH

Zip code: 45219

Email address: info@mercyhillcincy.com