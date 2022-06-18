The 5th International Conference on Central Nervous System & Therapeutics

Madrid, Spain, 2022-Jun-18 — /EPR Network/ — CNS 2020 invites you to join

The conference on Central Nervous System and Therapeutics is a gathering for neuroscience, neurology, therapeutics, research, and innovations. The CNS 2022 congress brings together all the leading researchers, scholars, exhibitors, and scientists under a single roof.

CNS 2022 is all set to take place in Madrid, Spain on October 3–4, 2022 and includes scientific programmes like virtual presentations, poster presentations, book launches, workshops, group discussions, and Q&A sessions with speakers.

Join the event of the year 2022 and become a part of the world’s leading conference on neuroscience and therapeutics.

