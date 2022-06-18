Arthur Lawrence launches Focus Softnet in the U.S., enabling its expansion in North America

Pearland, Texas, 2022-Jun-18 — /EPR Network/ — Arthur Lawrence and Focus Softnet enter a joint venture (JV) agreement with an aim to offer digital transformation and business automation solutions across the North American market.

Focus Softnet, founded in 1992 as a regional IT company, is now a multinational business automation solutions provider and innovator with acclaimed Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) products and services.

“Focus Softnet is pleased to bring its global expertise in business automation solutions, including ERP, CRM, Warehouse Management System and Point of Sale, among other vertical-specific solutions, to this JV.”, says Jawad Ali, Regional CEO, Focus Softnet, USA.

“We are convinced that Arthur Lawrence’s extensive experience and network in the U.S., especially in North America, will enable us to grow and strengthen our presence in this region.”, he added.

At present, Focus serves over 38,000 customers (1.5M business automation solution users) across 17 countries, with strong footprints in India, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Since 2003, Arthur Lawrence has partnered with several Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies to offer solutions centered on talent acquisition, business process management and consulting and technology enablement.

Wajid Mirza, the Managing Partner at Arthur Lawrence, said: “Given both sides’ impressive go-to-market strategy and customer portfolio, we are convinced that this synergy will help both the companies build on the momentum we have established in our respective domains of expertise. We believe we can add significant value to Focus, particularly by enabling them to penetrate new markets in the U.S., thereby accelerating growth.”

This alliance is operating under the name Focus Softnet AL LLC, and is headquartered in Pearland, Texas