Zambuki Offers a Comprehensive Branding Package

Las Vegas, NV, 2022-Jun-18 — /EPR Network/ — Take It Easy Coffee Roasters is pleased to announce that they sell specialty coffees online to allow customers to brew their favorites at home. They sell coffee beans in their most popular blends to make it easy for individuals to prepare fresh coffee without visiting the coffee shop.

At Take It Easy Coffee Roasters, customers can find the perfect roast to enjoy at home within the whole bean selection. They offer coffee beans from Egypt, Kenya, Ethiopia, and Nicaragua to provide an array of flavors to delight customers. In addition to whole bean coffee, they also feature other blends, such as the “I Knew It” blonde espresso blend and “Lo Tuyo” filter coffee. Some coffee options are organic for various dietary needs.

Take It Easy Coffee Roasters operates a cafe that sells freshly brewed coffee, espresso, lattes, and more. Customers can also order pastries, empanadas, tea, Columbian bakery items, and specialty drinks. Whether individuals enjoy their coffee in the cafe or order whole bean coffee to prepare at home, they are sure to find an option that suits their tastes.

Anyone interested in learning about their specialty coffees available online can find out more by visiting the Take It Easy Coffee Roasters website.

About Take It Easy Coffee Roasters: Take It Easy Coffee Roasters operates a cafe serving customers in Las Vegas and an online store to provide delicious blends to individuals throughout the country. They offer coffee blends from various countries to appeal to all tastes. In addition to coffee, diners at the cafe can enjoy tea, pastries, and more.

Company: Take It Easy Coffee Roasters

Address: 3540 Wynn Road

City: Las Vegas

State: NV

Zip code: 89103