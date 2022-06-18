Webinar Announcement – The Ultimate Destination to Learn About the Importance of DevOps Solutions

Delhi, India, 2022-Jun-18 — /EPR Network/ — MoogleLabs is holding the ‘DevOps Business Value and Advantages’ event on 30th June 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT. The webinar is the ideal event for business owners, DevOps enthusiasts, and experts. Led by Harjodh Singh Sandhu, the DevOps Vertical head in MoogleLabs – a DevOps solutions company, and a certified DevOps Engineer, the event will include:

The various applications of DevOps

Benefits of incorporating DevOps into your business

It is the ideal space to learn how you can leverage DevOps to create amazing applications and how it can help your business succeed. To book your seat on the website, you can visit this link and RSVP to attend.

Also, if you know any friends who might be interested in the same, do not forget to share the link with them as well.

An Introduction to The Advantages of DevOps Solutions

You can attend the webinar from the comfort of your home, and it will only take about half an hour of your time. Get the opportunity to meet DevOps leaders at the organization and understand how you can benefit from DevOps. You can also clear up any doubts you have on the spot or get in touch later for a more detailed discussion on the subject. Harjodh Singh has already helped several businesses reduce their release time with a 90% reduction in code with the technology.

MoogleLabs – The Ultimate DevOps Solutions Company

MoogleLabs is a part of the Seasia Group of Companies that focuses on delivering AI software solutions. As a dedicated DevOps solutions company, they have the experience to help you expand your business, change the working modes, and bring more innovations to your workplace. The team uses cutting-edge technologies like AI, Machine Learning, Data Analytics, DevOps, and Blockchain.

Take the time to attend the event to learn more about technology, and feel free to contact us later with any other queries you have.