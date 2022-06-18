Worldwide Demand For Data Protection Software Is Expect To Register Growth At A CAGR Of 31.5% Throughout 2022-2032| Fact.MR Forecasts

Data Protection Software Market Analysis by Solution Type (Data Backup & Recovery, Disaster Recovery, Data Security, Data Compliance), by Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premises), by Enterprise Size, By End-Use Industry & Regional Forecast 2022-2032

The global data protection software market is estimated at USD 1,195 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 18,500 Million by 2032, growing at an exciting CAGR of 31.5% during 2022-2032.

Prominent Key Players Of The Data Protection Software Market Survey Report:

  • Commvault
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • IBM Corporation
  • NetApp, Inc.
  • Veeam Software
  • Veritas Technologies
  • Dell EMC
  • Cloudian, Inc.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
  • Check Point Software Technologies

Global Data Protection Software Market Key Segments

  • By Solution Type :

    • Data Backup & Recovery
    • Disaster Recovery
    • Data Security
    • Data Compliance

  • By Deployment Type :

    • Cloud
    •  On-Premises

  • By Enterprise Size :

    • SMBs
    • Large Enterprises

  • By End-Use Industry :

    • IT & Telecom
    • Healthcare
    • BFSI
    • Retail Business
    • Manufacturing Business
    • Education
    • Other

