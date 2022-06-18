GetBlock to Attend Nervos’ BlockJam 2022 Hackathon and Conference

Riga, Latvia, 2022-Jun-18 — /EPR Network/ — Top-ranked on-chain gaming heavyweights and promising early-stage teams are coming to Nervos’ BlockJam to discuss latest trends of GameFi and share their vision on Web3 prospects.

GetBlock joins BlockJam conference and hackathon for game developers

According to the official statement shared by the representatives of the GetBlock team, it is exciting to join BlockJam, a GameFi and Play-to-Earn hackathon organized by Nervos Network ecosystem.

BlockJam, an online forum and hackathon, kicks off on June 17, 2022. Its main purpose is to educate and excite traditional game developers about the opportunities blockchains can unlock for their products.

During the GameJam hackathon, leading blockchain-focused game developers will demonstrate their skills to peers, enthusiasts and crypto experts. The $50,000 prize pool will be distributed between the winners of various GameFi and Play-to-Earn tracks.

BlockJam’s participants will be able to create amazing new user experiences with blockchain tools and pioneer exciting on-chain gaming tokenomic models.

GetBlock representatives will be attending talks and educational sessions with top-tier web and blockchain experts. Also, our very own Maria Key will demonstrate key benefits of deploying decentralized applications to GetBlock’s shared and dedicated nodes.

GetBlock provides high-performance nodes for GameFi and Play-to-Earn ecosystems

For GetBlock this event is one of the crucial marketing milestones of 2022 as GameFi and Play-to-Earn segments are in the spotlight of its adoption strategy. GetBlock supercharges with its APIs various on-chain gaming ecosystems on Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Polygon.

Also, GetBlock rolled out shared and dedicated nodes for Nervos Network, and, most recently, its second-layer solution Godwoken. GetBlock is more than happy to fuel the next phase of the on-chain gaming revolution that is happening on Nervos right now.

For further information about Nervos’ BlockJam event, please, don’t hesitate to sign up on https://globalblockjam.com/.