Global Sales Of Organic Honey Are Estimated To Exceed $150 Million By The End Of 2022

The global organic honey market is set to witness impressive growth during the forecast period, 2017 to 2022 according to a recent research report by Fact.MR. Revenue from the sale of organic honey around the world is estimated to be nearly $160 million by the end of 2022.

The demand for organic honey has increased significantly in various industries such as cosmetics and pharmaceuticals due to its versatility and popularity as an ingredient in countless products. Organic components of honey with medicinal properties, such as hydrogen peroxide, form a basic component of various medicines that allow the treatment of various health disorders. Currently, most food products contain honey as an antioxidant, probiotic, and fermenting and clarifying agent. According to WHO, in 2016 over 1 billion people worldwide, including adults, children and infants, were obese. Changing consumer behavior has accelerated the obesity epidemic.Numerous organizations have begun to focus on raising consumer awareness of healthy eating.

However, adulteration practices by incumbents in the production of honey labeled “organic” had raised concerns among consumers about the authenticity and quality of the product. This is having a significant impact on small honey product manufacturers, resulting in a loss of consumer confidence, which in turn could hamper market expansion.

7 Key Insights from Fact.MR Report on Organic Honey Market for Forecast Period 2022

In terms of revenue, Europe will remain the most lucrative region for organic honey market growth. In 2016, Europe will account for about two-fifths of the global market share of sales. However, it is estimated that the demand for organic honey will decrease slightly by the end of 2022. Consumers in Europe are shifting their purchasing preferences towards organic products, which are produced with little impact on the environment. As a result, European market participants are increasingly focusing on understanding consumer behavior and buying patterns when planning business expansion strategies. Currently, the majority of European consumers are more inclined to use organic honey as an alternative to sugar.

The North America and Asia Pacific ex Japan (APEJ) organic honey market will grow relatively faster than Europe through 2022. The revenue from the Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA) market will remain low during the forecast period.

Based on organic honey varieties, manuka honey will continue to be in demand among consumers, followed by clover honey. The revenue from sales of clover honey and manuka honey worldwide is expected to account for over 40% market share during the forecast period. However, Manuka honey sales will see comparatively faster growth than clover honey sales through 2022.

On an end-use basis, revenue from the sale of organic honey in the food and beverage sector will continue to be significantly higher than the combined revenue from the cosmetics and personal care and pharmaceuticals and dietary supplements sectors. Food & Beverage is expected to remain the fastest growing organic honey end-use industry in 2017-2022.

Wholesale/distributor and modern trade are expected to retain their dominance among distribution channels in the global organic honey market in terms of revenue. Over two-thirds of the revenue share of the market will be accounted for by sales of organic honey through these two distribution channels during the forecast period.

Although plastic jars are expected to be the fastest growing packaging type for organic honey, revenue from glass jars will remain comparatively larger from 2017 to 2022.

Market Taxonomy

region North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeJapanAPEJMEA kind Clover honeyManuka honeySourwood honeyBuckwheat honeyRosemary honeyDandelion honeyOther species end use Cosmetics & Personal CareFood & BeveragePharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals sales channel Wholesaler/DistributorModern RetailConvenience StoresOnline SalesOther Distribution Channels packaging type Plastic glass containers

competition tracking

Key players identified by Fact.MR in its report on the global organic honey market include:

Glorybee Inc.

Little Bee Impex

Madhava Honey Ltd.

Healthy Sweeteners Inc.

YS Eco Bee Farms

North Dallas Honey Company LP

Heavenly Organics LLC

Wedderspoon Organic Holdings LP

Barkman Honey LLC

