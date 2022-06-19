Sales Of Global Date Sugar To Surpass Us$ 2,960 Mn By Registering A CAGR Of 4% In The Assessment Period 2022-2032

Date Sugar Market Gains Traction amid Intensifying Sugar Substitutes Demand, Heightens Investments
A considerable cross-section of the global population has been switching from cane sugar as a sweetener to substitutes such as stevia, coconut sugar, monk fruit sugar and date sugar.

Among them, date sugar has gained significant traction among consumers owing to its distinct taste, strong acceptance by Muslim population and easy availability. While date sugar market is still in the nascent phase, it continues to see dynamic trends that are majorly altering its business and market landscapes.

To tap into upcoming opportunities, companies such as Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods and Date Lady have been partnering with local farmers to procure higher volumes of dates with an increase in demand.

Besides, all the key players have been investing in certifications, as they are pivotal towards success in this market. With the present momentum, the market is projected to grow 1.6X between 2019 and 2029.

Date sugar Market: Segmentation

Product Form

Granules & Crystal
Powdered
Syrup/ Liquid

End Use

Industrial Consumption
Food Production
Bakery
Confectionery
Snacks
Dressings and Condiments
Sauces and Spreads
Beverage Industry
Retail Consumption

Region

North America
Latin America
Europe
CIS & Russia
Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa

Key players
Company profiles have been shared with the report, which exerts essentials such as product portfolio, along with an all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player recognized along with the company policies identification and analysis. The company presence mapped and presented through the matrix for all the prominent players of the market functioning in date sugar market offers readers with actionable intellect, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and making decisive predictions on the competition levels in date sugar market. Major companies operating in global date sugar market, include Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Date Lady, Naturalia Ingredients SRL, Now Foods, Barry Farms, Teeccino, Clarks U.K. Ltd., Chatfield’s Brands, and Glory Bee.

Date Sugar Market: Analysis on Market Size Evaluation

Predictions of date sugar market, encompassing current as well as forthcoming projected values estimates and analysis on region-wise demand trends and price indexes have been assimilated in the report.Market estimates at the regional and global scale for date sugar are available in terms of “US$ Mn.” A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent date sugar market segments, along with the market attractiveness valuation computes understandings brought in the report. Metrics mentioned above are also followed based on date sugar applications where date sugar witnesses a steady demand.

