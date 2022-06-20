Oil and Gas Pumps Market To Benefit from Rapid Technological Advancements During Forecast Period 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The global oil & gas pumps market is estimated at USD 6,900 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 10,800 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2022-2032.

Report Attributes Details Base Year Value (2021A) USD 6,400 Million Estimated Year Value (2022E) USD 6,700 Million Projected Year Value (2032F) USD 10,800 Million Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) 4.9%

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Oil & Gas Pumps market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Oil & Gas Pumps

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Oil & Gas Pumps, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Oil & Gas Pumps Market.

Global Oil & gas pumps Market by Category

By Product Type : Centrifugal Pumps Single Stage Multi-Stage Axial and Mixed Submersible Seal less and Circular Reciprocating Pumps Piston Plunger Diaphragm Rotary Pumps Gear Vane Screw Lobe Progressive Cavity Pumps Piston Peristaltic

By Capacity : Small (Up to 500 gpm) Medium (500-1,000 gpm) High (More than 1,000 gpm)

By Pump Characteristics : Engineered Pumps Standard Pumps Special Purpose Pumps

By Deployment Type : Onshore Offshore

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania MEA



Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in Oil & Gas Pumps Market

The global oil & gas pumps market is highly fragmented and competitive owing to the existence of many domestic and regional players. Various marketing strategies are adopted by key players such as mergers and acquisitions, expansions, collaborations and partnerships.

Also, new product development as a strategic approach is adopted by the leading companies to upscale their market presence among consumers. These strategies have resulted in the incorporation of advanced oil & gas pumps.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about price points of top manufacturers of oil & gas pumps market positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion in the recently published report.

For instance:

Alfa Laval in 2020, won a supply contract to supply Framo pumping systems for two Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels which comprises marine pumping systems for seawater and firewater lift service, operating outside the coast of Brazil

Weir Oil & Gas Dubai won a 3-year contract in 2020, from a national oil company in the UAE to repair and service motor and pumps.

MEA to Continue its Dominance in Oil & Gas Pumps Market, Followed by APAC

Fact.MR study estimates that the Middle East and Africa will be the most lucrative market for oil & gas pumps market, with demand surpassing 3 million units towards 2018 end. UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia have emerged as the major natural gas producing countries.

Major oil and gas companies in Middle East are focusing on increasing oil and gas production to meet the growing demand. Middle East and North Africa are expected to emerge as the global suppliers of oil and gas. Moreover, gas is likely to surpass oil as the largest energy source in the near future.

The leading oil and gas companies in the region are also focusing on using advanced technologies and equipment to ensure faster and cost-effective oil and gas production. In the APAC region, China, India, Malaysia, and Indonesia are expected to witness significant growth in the oil and natural gas projects.

The oil & gas pumps market is expected to witness sluggish growth, with the demand expected to reach 3.2% CAGR in terms of volume during 2018-2028, according to the Fact.MR report.

