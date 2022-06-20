Piezoelectric Motor Market To Witness Exponential Rise in Revenue Share During Forecast Period 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Piezoelectric Motor. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Piezoelectric Motor Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Piezoelectric Motor market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Piezoelectric Motor, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Piezoelectric Motor Market.

Key Segments of the Piezoelectric Motor Market Fact.MR’s study on the piezoelectric motor market offers information divided into four important segments-product, end use industry, operating force/torque, and regional analysis. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories. Product Standard LPM

Non-magnetic LPM

Vacuum LPM

Standard RPM

Non-magnetic RPM

Vacuum RPM End-Use Industry Micro Positioning Stages

Medical & Lab Automation Equipment

Automotive, Aerospace & Defence

Robotics & Factory Automation

Optics & Photonics

Instrumentation Operating Force/Torque 0-20 N

20-150 N

150 – 225 N

Above 225 N

Below 10 mNm

10 – 25 mNm

Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA LPM: Linear Piezoelectric Motor RPM: Rotary Piezoelectric Motor

Piezoelectric Motor Market – Scope Of The Report

The market study presents exclusive information about how the piezoelectric motor market will grow during the forecast period of 2020-2030. Key indicators of market growth, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth of the market, value chain, supply chain analysis, and Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) are explained in Fact.MR's study in a comprehensive manner.

North America to Continue its Dominance in Piezoelectric Motor Market

The Fact.MR study estimates that North America will continue to register significant growth in the piezoelectric motor market in the coming years. The region is expected to account for nearly 30% of the total demand for piezoelectric motor in 2018. Growth in advanced technologies and better performance demand is driving the shift from electromagnetic motors to piezoelectric motors in the region. The healthcare sector in North America is rapidly growing with the launch of new medical devices and equipment. With the improvement in high speed laser scanning and other medical devices, manufacturers are increasingly choosing piezoelectric motors. Owing to the increasing demand from medical equipment manufacturers, latest piezoelectric motors are being developed, among new designs, piezoelectric stepper motor and ultrasonic piezoelectric linear motors are finding large application in medical equipment. With the requirement of extremely fine-tuned positioning and measuring equipment in point-of-care and medical test, piezoelectric motors is witnessing growing demand in these equipment.

