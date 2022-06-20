Global Sales Of Eugenol Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 6.3% During 2022 To 2032| Fact.MR Study

Eugenol Market Analysis by Source Type (Cloves, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Basil), by Application (Base Ingredient, Stabilizers & Antioxidants, Antiseptic & Anaesthetic), by Region – Global Forecast 2022-2032

The global eugenol market is estimated at USD 549 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 1,012 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2032.

Prominent Key players of the Eugenol market survey report:

  • Van Aroma
  • Nile Chemicals
  • Sigma-Aldrich
  • Nusaroma Indonesia Essential Oil
  • Berjé
  • CV. Indaroma
  • Extrasynthese
  • Penta Manufacturing Company
  • Vigon International
  • Boc Sciences.
  • Other Key Players

Global Eugenol Market Segments

  • By Source Type :

    • Cloves
    • Cinnamon
    • Nutmeg
    • Basil
    • Other Source Types

  • By End-Use :

    • Food Industry
    • Pharmaceutical Industry
    • Personal Care
    • Other End Use Industry

  • By Application :

    • Base Ingredient
    • Stabilizers & Antioxidants
    • Antiseptic & Anaesthetic
    • Perfumeries, Flavorings, Essential Oils
    • Other Applications

  • By Region :

    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia & Oceania
    • MEA

